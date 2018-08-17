You can keep your hat on ... and audition for The Full Monty

A leading local am-dram group is looking for actors, dancers, singers and performers ahead of an autumn production in Peterborough.

SAMS are auditioning for cast members for their exciting forthcoming production of The Full Monty musical this Monday (August 20, 7.30pm) at The Cresset.

This popular award winning musical production is directed by Tracey Penn with musical direction by Reece Crane.

The production runs evening performances November 14th – 17th with a matinee also on the Saturday.

Auditions are open to all.

Please contact StamfordAMSCommittee@gmail.com or call: 07730 772806 to register interest.