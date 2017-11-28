X Factor Jay to join soul legend Alexander O’Neal for Peterborough gig

X Factor star Jay James is to join the line-up for the biggest soul music event in Peterborough this year when soul legend Alexander O’Neal finishes his 30th Anniversary of Hearsay tour at the Broadway Theatre on December 9.

Jay grabbed widespread attention and fame through The X Factor in 2014, becoming a firm favourite from his first audition and making it through to the live shows,

He went on to release the critically acclaimed debut album ‘Play It By Heart’ featuring written collaborations with soul legends John Legend , Booker T Jones, Naughty boy and super producer Malay (Frank Ocean, Zayn Malik). His debut single Long May Yhey Roll hit the No2 spot in the Radio 1 RnB charts.

Additionally theres a big buzz for the Classic Aftershow 80s Soul and Funk Party which is open to all people going to the concert.

“The audience for Alex will primarily be the people who remember the great soul scene we had in Peterborough in the mid to late 80s,” said promoter Steve Jason.

“This is their chance to enjoy a show and then get ready to party afterwards until the early hours of Sunday morning. The DJs at the after party will be spinning the tunes that made The Gables, Canters and places such as The Jenyns Arms such important places for soul fans in the 80s.”

Tickets for the show are still on sale and are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/396964 and from www.seetickets.com/event/alexander-o-neal/peterborough-broadway-theatre/1138016 or from The Broadway Box Office and from the Visitor Information Centre on Bridge Street Peterborough. Doors open to the theatre at 6.30pm on the night with Jay on stage at 8pm.