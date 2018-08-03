Win two family passes to Twinlakes Park

With more than 50 rides and attractions there is a summer of fun awaiting visitors to Twinlakes at Melton - and we have two family passes to give away.

Labyrinth Venture Zone has the thrilling Gladiators Galleon (traditional pirate ship) or the high, skimming motion of the Icarus Sky Flyer? Experience the speedy twists and turns of the Mercury Mini Coaster before you enter the Labyrinth itself – a vast indoor arena of family fun.

Buccaneers Island Zone is perfect, built for rip-roaring pirates and little captains looking for big indoor adventures.

If Bearded Dragons, slippery snakes and terrifying tarantulas are your favourite, head for the Creepy Critters Zone.

Red Rooster Zoo Farm is home to Twinlakes’ famous Meerkats, goats and dear little monkeys .

Excalibur Adventure Zone has the towering Black Knight’s Castle with its speeding Astro Slide and twisting tube slide dominating the play zone.

Or if you want to cool down, there is more than half an acre of wet and wild fun,in the Waterpark complete with the Log Flume ride!

