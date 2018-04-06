Win tickets to see Shalamar in Peterborough

Celebrating the 35th anniversary of the multi-million selling “Friends” album,USA Soul legends Shalamar featuring Howard Hewett, Jeffrey Daniel and Carolyn Griffey are coming back to Peterborough on May 13 for the final show on the tour at The Broadway - and we have two pairs of tickets to give away!

“We played Peterborough for the first time ever last year,” said Shalamar’s Jeffrey Daniel. ‘‘We were knocked out by the reception the crowd gave us. It was as if they’d been waiting 35 years for us to come! So we said to our tour agent that we had to visit the city again on the Friends tour.”

“Friends” is the album that helped to cement their place in soul/dance musical history. The album, released in 1982 featured four top twenty hit singles - “Friends”, “There It Is”, “I Can Make You Feel Good” and the iconic ‘“A Night To Remember”.

Hear the band perform all the big hits from the album. Plus, expect to hear the band’s classics ‘The Second Time Around’, ‘I Owe You One’, ‘Take That to The Bank’ and more.

If you were clubbing in Peterborough in the 80s then Sundays nights have a special meaning – it was always the night to go out to soul and funk clubs in the area and you can draw a line from the award winning Slickers Club in the late 70s right to the equally award winning Canters Soul Patrol Sunday sessions in the mid to late 80s. And after the show Walters Bar upstairs at the venue is going to play host to a special 80s club night to remind people just how good that era was for soul music!

Tickets for the show priced at £32.50 and £24.50 are available from The Broadway Box Office, telephone 01733 306071. And from the Visitor Information Centre on Bridge Street.

You can also book online at www.seetickets.com and www.gigantic.com