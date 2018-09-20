Win tickets for the East Midlands Food Festival

It’s Autumn, the harvest is in and around 200 producers can’t wait to showcase their wares at one of the UK’s largest regional food festivals.

The East Midlands Food Festival is rated by the New York Times as ‘one of the world’s 5 most interesting food festivals’ this year.

We’ve teamed up with the organisers to offer five lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the event which will take place in nearby Melton Mowbray on Saturday and Sunday, October 6 and 7, undercover in the town’s famous Livestock Market.

In addition to the stands, celebrity chefs such as TV’s Rachel Green will be cooking up live demonstrations in the Food Theatre with the ‘Cooking Maharaja’ giving us a flavour of the East.

A Kids Zone will give children (free festival entry) plenty of activities to entertain and educate them about food. To add atmosphere an award winning gospel choir and a ukulele band will be providing music.

A major feature of the festival is the Street Food Zone with hot dishes from around the world and for those who like spirits there’s the best of gin, rum, vodka and whisky produced within 100 miles of the venue.

Organiser of the Festival Matthew O’Callaghan said: “Of course we’ll have our local Melton Mowbray Pork Pies and Stilton cheese but there’s loads more besides from across the region; including a wide variety of wines, spirits, beer, cakes, sausages, meat and other savoury and sweet goodies both to eat on site and to take away.

“We’ve also gone out of our way to attract exhibitors who cater for vegetarians, vegans and those who are sensitive to certain food ingredients.”

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets answer this question: Where is the festival being held?.

Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk before the deadline of 9am on Monday, September 24. Winners’ details will be passed onto competition organisers.

To find out more about the event visit www.meltonmowbrayfoodfestival.co.uk.