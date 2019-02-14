Win tickets for comedy night with Laura Lexx in Peterborough

The Peterborough Theatre’s Broadway Suite welcomes Laura Lexx and her award winning comedy show Trying on Tuesday - and we have five pairs of tickets to give away.

Laura is a uniquely gleeful performer with an easy, chatty style that covers all things from the West Country to the aging process of socks.

Performing mainly in London and the South, Lexx she is a Paramount Funniest Student Runner Up 2009 and Chortle Student Comedy Awards Finalist 2009, plus a top 10 of Dave’s Funniest Joke of the Fringe at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe.

Laura’s credits include Live at the Apollo (BBC Two), BBC At The Edinburgh Festivals (BBC Two), The Comedy Club (BBC Radio 4 Extra) and The Jason Mansford Show (Absolute Radio).

Support on the night comes from Aaron Simmonds – a BBC New Comedy finalist in 2017 and former Jewish Comedian Of The Year.

His credits include BBC At the Edinburgh Festivals (BBC Two) and the BBC New Comedy Award (BBC Radio 4).

Tickets are £10 in advance, or £12 on the door (early birds £8, table of 6 @ £45 per table, table of 8 @ £60 per table from www.peterboroughtheatre.co.uk/events.

To be in with a chance of winning one of five pairs of tickets answer this question: What is the name of Laura’s show? Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpimedia.co.uk by 12noon on February 16.