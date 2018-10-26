WIN tickets for ChocFest

ChocFest, one of the UK’s largest chocolate festivals, is being held right on our doorstep in nearby Melton Mowbray and you could be there.

This national celebration of chocolate is taking place on Saturday and Sunday, November 17 and 18 at the Livestock Market in Melton Mowbray..... and we’ve teamed up with the organisers to offer five lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the event.

Already around 40 of the nation’s finest chocolatiers have signed up to the festival; so if you’re stuck as to what to give for Christmas look no further. Complementing them will be around 100 stands selling chocolate cakes, brownies, liqueurs, marshmallows, biscuits, macarons, donuts, crepes, ice cream, puddings, hot chocolate and even chocolate wine, beer, pizza and kebabs etc. There will also be other stands with seasonal food and drink.

New to this year’s ChocFest will be a Spirits Hall with some of the region’s best spirits producers present. There will be talks and live demonstrations in the Chocolate Theatre including Crab and White Chocolate Risotto. Tastings, including spirits and chocolate, will be held in the Tasting Room. You can also book online in advance a workshop to make your own chocolates at the event.

An award winning gospel choir and other musicians will provide entertainment with a variety of street food for those who get hungry during the Festival.

Organiser of ChocFest, Matthew O’Callaghan said: “We were staggered by the number of visitors that attended last year’s ChocFest.

“We’ve added more chocolatiers and a good few more stands to provide visitors with a great day out in a rural market town.

“It’s all undercover and if it gets cold then there’s hot chocolate and lashings of mulled cider and mulled wine for inner warmth.

And don’t forget kids 16 and under enter free of charge.

To find out more about the event visit www.ukchocfest.co.uk

