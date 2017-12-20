WIN one of five pairs of tickets for ice skating at PE1 Retail Park

In association with Peterborough One Retail Park and Van Hage we have FIVE pairs of tickets for ‘Skate Van Hage’ the fantastic state of the art outdoor rink at Peterborough One Retail Park.

The rink is open until January 8, but tickets are selling out fast for the Christmas season so this a fantastic opportunity for our readers. All you have to do to win is email your answer to the following question to competitions@pe1.com by noon on December 27.

What activity predominantly takes place at ‘Skate Van Hage?’

Sunbathe

Ride unicycles

Fire breathing

Ice skating.

