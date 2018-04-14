Win family passes to Truckfest in Peterborough

Truckfest, the thrilling family show, returns to Peterborough’s East of England Arena and Events centre next month - and we have three family passes to give away.

In addition to the thousands of impressive haulage vehicles on show on May 6 and 7, there will a host of other four and two-wheeled attractions including the Ghostbusters star car, giant car-crushing American monster trucks and high-flying motorcycle stunts in the main arena.

In the Truckfest Plaza you can meet favourite TV and film characters such as Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol, Princess Poppy and Branch from Trolls, as well as Darth Vader, Chewbacca and a Storm Trooper from Star Wars.

There’s also the chance to ride in a monster truck which featured with Carol Kirkwood on BBC Breakfast Time last May.

Guest stars this year include the return of Ice Road Trucker ‘Todd Dewey’ and all the way from Australia, ‘Yogi’ and ‘Steve’ from TV’s ‘Outback Truckers’.

This year there’s even some mini monster trucks for the children to drive.

With a fun fair and dozens of interesting trade stands, this really is the ultimate family day out!

Advance single day tickets cost £17.50 for adults, £7.50 for children aged 5 to 15years and £45 for a Single Day Family Ticket (2 Adults &2 Children).

For further details and on the day prices, please visit our website: www.truckfest.co.uk

To be in with a chance of winning a family pass (two adults and two children) you need to answer the following question: Which Ice Road Trucker will be at the show? Email your answer and contact details to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk before noon on April 16.