Win family passes for Wicksteed Park

W e are celebrating the holidays by inviting you to enjoy all Wicksteed Park’s rides and attractions every day from March 29 to April 15.

And to mark the park opening fully for the 2018 season, we are giving you the chance to win five sets of family day passes, including car parking.

Wicksteed park

The park in Kettering was founded in 1921 by Charles Wicksteed as part of his vision to inspire and encourage play as part of families’ health and wellbeing, and it has just begun one of its most thrilling chapters.

Work has just begun on a £4.5million plan to bring the history and heritage of the park alive to all visitors.

The Historic Heart project will restore the central Piazza and Precinct which will provide an improved welcome to the park.

It will be surrounded by restored original bungalows, which will be used for information centres, the manufacture and sale of Wicksteed Ice Cream, and community activities.

Historic views will be restored, and work has also already begun on creating a Heritage Play Area, featuring original or replica Wicksteed play equipment.

There are also lots of new attractions for visitors to enjoy at the park this year, such as Sycamore Circle, which provides a wonderful blend of nature and fun.

Children can also clamber over the branches of Spider Oaks or brave the Tree Top Walk, a 90-metre walkway of activities and obstacles suitable for adults and children alike. For those too small for the play attractions there are meercats, ponies and alpacas.

The park also boasts the fantastic new Sway Rider wave swing, and the Adrenaline Zone zipwire and activity tower, which includes an airbag jump.And don’t forget Wickys Play Factory is also open for oodles of indoor entertainment.

