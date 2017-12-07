Win a Ragdale Hall spa experience

With the Christmas season here and the prospect of spending hours in crowded shopping centres looming, wouldn’t it be great to think about enjoying an evening of pure relaxation at Ragdale Hall Spa?

Ragdale Hall is offering one lucky Peterborough Telegraph reader an Evening Spa Experience for two people in our Christmas competition.

Ragdale Hall reader offer

Just outside Melton town centre and combining state-of-the-art facilities with the charm of traditional Victorian architecture, Ragdale Hall has recently been voted Best Destination Spa in the UK by the Good Spa Guide.

Ragdale Hall is also just about to open the latest exciting addition to its extensive spa facilities - the new Rooftop Infinity Pool which offers guests stunning views across the rolling Leicestershire countryside while they lay back, relax and breathe in the fresh country air, cocooned in the blissfully warm water (heated to 35 degrees) - and it could be you if you enter our competition.

And what if you could also give that gift of ‘me-time’ to friends, loved ones and family? Ragdale Hall gift vouchers (pictured) start from just £25. With spa packages starting from just £60 there is something to suit every taste and budget - with the Evening Spa Experience, from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, including full use of the spa facilities and a two-course meal, it’s perfect for relaxing after work, or a catch-up with friends or family.

Gift vouchers are beautifully presented in a special Christmas gift pack and wallet, and are valid for a whole year. Your vouchers can be sent out in the post - or you can arrange to pick them up.

For more information or to order your vouchers visit www.ragdalehall.co.uk or call 01664 434831. Follow Ragdale Hall on Facebook and Twitter or download the free Ragdale Hall App for exclusive offers.

To stand a chance of winning, answer this question: In which county is Ragdale Hall located?

Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk by noon on December 12.

The prize is valid Monday to Thursday, subject to availability. Over-16s only. Travel is not included. Prize must be taken within six months of the winner being notified.