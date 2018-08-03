Win 5 pairs of passes to Southlake Aqua Park

W e have teamed up with Aqua Park at Southlake near St Neots to give away FIVE pairs of passes for the amazing, brand new attraction for all the family which only opened on June 30 .

Make the most of the weather and enjoy an incredible experience at Aqua Park which caters for all ages from six and above.

Southlake Aqua Park

It is open 10am to 8pm weekdays and 10am to 6pm weekends and costs £15 per session. Wetsuit hire is available at £5

For group and bespoke bookings please email info@southlakeaquapark.com. Pre-booking to guarantee your place and to avoid disappointment is recommended.

A spokesman said: “With over 30 years of experience within the leisure industry, our aim is to continue to provide a fun, safe and happy environment for all visitors.

“It’s great fun for the kids, and also families too. Adults turn up and as soon as they get on the park they feel seven years old again.”

To be in with a chance of winning one answer this question: When did Aqua Park open to the public?

Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk before noon on August 6.

The winners’ details will be forwarded to the organisers to supply the prize.

