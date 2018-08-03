Win 5 family passes to Wicksteed Park

W icksteed Park has a host of new attractions for 2018 and we have five family passes to give away so you can enjoy them for free.

The park in Kettering, was founded in 1921 by Charles Wicksteed as part of his vision to inspire and encourage play as part of families’ health and wellbeing, and has just begun one of its most thrilling chapters.

Wicksteed Park

Work is nearing completion on the Historic Heart project, which has restored the central Piazza and Precinct to provide an improved welcome to the park, with a new visitor centre, shops and food outlets.

There are also lots of new attractions for visitors to enjoy at the park this year, such as Sycamore Circle, which provides a wonderful blend of nature and fun.

Children can also clamber over the branches of Spider Oaks or brave the Tree Top Walk, a 90-metre walkway of activities and obstacles suitable for adults and children alike.

For those too small for the play attractions there are meerkats, ponies and alpacas to see.

The park also boasts the fantastic new Sway Rider wave swing and the adrenaline zone zipwire and activity tower, which includes an air bag jump.

If you want to stay for more than a day, the park has top quality camping and caravanning facilities overlooking the lake, with facilities including a toilet and shower block, catering and a newly refurbished Ideas cafe.

To be in with a chance of winning a family pass answer this question: Who founded the park in 1921? Email your answer and contact details to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk by noon on August 6.

Winners’ details will be passed to the organiser to arrange prize delivery.

Wicksteed Park has marked one of the most exciting periods in its history by launching a new website to help people plan their visit.

The www.wicksteedpark.org site, which bears the motto Visit, Stay, Learn and Play, has a more family friendly look and navigation around the website has been made simpler and more convenient.

T and Cs - Family of four comprises two adults and two children under 16.

Prizes not transferable.

Prize includes day ride passes for two adults and two children along with a car parking pass

Prize must be taken over a 12 month period starting on receipt of prize