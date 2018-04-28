Will chilli fest leave you hot under the collar?

There’s a treat in store for Peterborough food lovers who like a little spice, just down the road in Huntingdon.

Huntingdon Market Square is the venue for the town’s fourth Chilli Fest on Saturday, May 12, from 10am to 5pm

Organisers Chilli Fest UK are back to host chilli producers from all over the UK exhibiting chilli products from mild to extreme hot sauces, dips, jams, cooking sauces .

Exhibitors at the outdoor event include Sonny Artist, Outdoor catering BBQ, Naga Masalsa, Chilli Direct, Green Olive, Pieroth Wines, Pimento, Sun Woo Chilli, Oils, Chilli Cheese Man, Mabs Sauces, Adams Original, Green Olive, Manny Sauces, Fairdinkum, Fallen Angel, and Just Chillies.

Sue Wing, BID Huntingdon Manager, said: “The last three years’ events have proved so popular that we’re happy to host such a fun day again.

“People seem to like to test their heat taste buds but there are also some milder versions for more sensitive palates.”

A spokesman from Chilli Fest UK added: “There is something for everyone; from the curious to the enthusiast. There is plenty to eat, drink, taste and buy so bring your friends and family for a spicy day out.”

Admission to the event is free.