Who to see at the Deepings Literary Festival 2019

Deepings Literary Festival (May 23-26) is now only two weeks away – and tickets for the 2019 programme are proving popular with audiences.

Best-selling author Elly Griffiths’ appearance was an early ‘full house’, with many other events across the schedule selling well. Supported by South Kesteven District Council, the 2019 Festival programme line-up is an impressive array of national and international storytellers including Cathy Bramley, Susie Boyt, Milly Johnson and more across four fabulous days of first-class wordcraft. If you’re an Agatha Christie fan, you’ll not want to miss Sophie Hannah, a million-selling writer of psychological crime fiction, published in 49 countries. In 2014 and 2016, Sophie published international best-sellers The Monogram Murders and Closed Casket. These were the first new Hercule Poirot mysteries since the ‘Queen of crime fiction’ Agatha Christie’s death. Sophie’s latest Poirot novel The Mystery of Three Quarters was published in 2018. At her event, Agatha, Poirot and Me, Sophie will talk about how she was chosen to write the new Poirot novels, and tell us all how How To Hold a Grudge (the title of her 2018 non- fiction work) can be good for us. You can see Sophie on Saturday, May 25, at Priory Church, Deeping St James (starting at 3pm). Book-lovers with an interest in stories shaped closer to home will enjoy Barbara Copperthwaite. Barbara is an Amazon, Kobo, and USA Today best-selling author of psychological crime thrillers. She was raised in Lincolnshire, and the haunting atmosphere of the Fens filters into much of her writing. Join her on Saturday, May 25, at 11.45am in the Coronation Hall. If it’s inspiration you’re looking for, join endurance athlete Mimi Anderson, appearing at the Spinroom Studio in Deeping St. James on Friday, May 24, at 7pm, to hear what’s possible with drive and determination to succeed. For those with an interest in trains, railway expert Greg Morse will explore John Betjeman’s love of railways, featuring John Betjeman Goes By Train. This short film appears on BFI’s compilation The British Transport Films Collection Volume 1 - On and Off the Rails. The event will also include a display from the Model Railway Club at the Open Door Church, Deeping St James, on Friday, May 24 at 7.30pm. Right across the programme organisers have ensured that there’s added value at many of the sessions – with some events including food, drinks and music as part of the ticket price. The final event of the schedule is a double bill with authors Julie Stock and Lizzie Lamb. The programme will have a distinctly US and Scottish flavour and with tickets costing just £10 each, patrons can enjoy coffee, apple pie and live music from well-known local musician Steve Somers included in the price. Julie Stock is an independent author of contemporary feel-good romance from around the world, including novels, novellas and short stories. She indie-published her debut novel, From Here to Nashville, in February 2015 and published her second novel, The Vineyard in Alsace, in March 2017 - which has remained high in the Amazon charts since then. Over You (Sam’s Story) and Finding You (Jenna’s Story), the follow-up novellas to From Here to Nashville were published in 2018, making the From Here to You series complete. She has also published a boxed set of the From Here to You trilogy of books. Lizzie Lamb, after teaching her 1000th pupil and working as a deputy head teacher in a large primary school, decided to pursue her first love: writing. She joined the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s New Writers’ Scheme, wrote Tall, Dark and Kilted (2012), quickly followed by Boot Camp Bride. Although much of her time is taken promoting her novels she published Scotch on the Rocks, which achieved Best Seller status within two weeks of appearing on Amazon. He next novel, Girl in the Castle, reached number three in the Amazon charts. Find out why on Sunday, May 26, at 3.30pm in the Coronation Hall. This year’s Black Tie Gala Dinner – an assured festival highlight – will be a ‘strictly’ entertaining evening in the company of veteran broadcaster and now legendary Strictly Come Dancing star, John Sergeant. The evening includes a meal and the chance to enjoy the highlights of John’s extensive career in journalism – and his personal love of books. Tickets are £50 to enjoy the dinner and hear John at The Deepings School on Saturday, May 25. The real draw of the Deepings Literary Festival, however, is its sheer charm, with authors sharing the secrets of their craft in wonderfully intimate venues across The Deepings. The festival’s personal nature provides the perfect environment for engaging in meaningful conversations about books – and how to write them. Full details and booking information can be found at www.deepingsliteraryfestival.co.uk and to book visit www.stamfordartscentre.com or telephone Stamford Arts Centre on 01780 763203.

