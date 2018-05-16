Who likes to be beside the sea?

It is 1966. I am sixteen years old and I am on the Venetian bridge with Brian Joy from the Golden Sands Guesthouse and he has bought me a 99 and I am on top of the world. Now I am 16, I know what boys want and why you mustn’t give it to them......

In Guesthouse by Nicola Werenowska, (Eastern Angles at The Undercroft, May 24) tensions are high in Clacton-on- Sea. Guesthouse owner Val has been taken ill and both her estranged daughter Lisa and ambitious grand-daughter Chloe have arrived to lend a hand.

Chloe is close to Val, having spent most of her childhood raised by her grandmother. But Lisa and her mother are not on best terms.

In this poignant and beautifully observed drama, three generations of women have to set aside differences as they decide the fate of their family-run B &B.

Guesthouse asks what’s it like when the town you were proud to grow up in becomes impoverished? What does it take to keep going? And what does it take to face the truth?

Written by Essex playwright Nicola Werenowska and directed by Tony Casement this new play features an all-female cast.

Age guidance 11yrs+

Tickets £12.50 (£11.50 concessions) available from Eastern Angles Box Office (01449 774678, 10am-2pm Mon-Fri). Also available from easternangles.co.uk/event/guesthouse