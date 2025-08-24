Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is down to just 5 stars 👀📺

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns tonight.

Just two episodes remain in series 7.

But who is still in the process?

It might be hard to believe but another season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is almost over. Even though it might feel like only yesterday that it returned, the series is nearing its conclusion.

Back in the early weeks of August, the cast included 14 stars from the world of sports, music and entertainment. However, the line-up has been whittled down over the previous six episodes.

But who is still left in the line-up and could win it? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins final five 2025 | Channel 4

With just a couple of episodes to go, the cast of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is suddenly looking very small. Out of the original 14 stars who entered the process, just a handful remain.

The five stars left on the show right now, include:

Troy Deeney - 35, ex-Premier League footballer

Bimini - 31, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star and DJ

Michaella McCollum - 30, one of the ‘Peru Two’

Lucy Spraggan - 32, musician and X-Factor star

Adam Collard - 28, reality TV star and Love Island contestant

Chief instructor Billy said: “This course is not an attendance course, the bar is set high and will not waiver. Every recruit is a volunteer who chose to step into our arena. Although many will start, very few will finish and even less will pass. This is not for the weak minded or faint hearted.”

Who has left Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins so far?

Over the previous three weeks, the cast has been significantly whittled down and as of the conclusion of episode six on Monday (August 18) night, nine of the stars had left the process. It included a mixture of voluntary withdrawals, medical exit, and one culling.

The list of stars who have left Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins prior to the start of episode 7 tonight (August 24) includes:

Hannah Spearritt - - withdrew - episode 1

Louie Spence - withdrew - episode 1

Tasha Ghouri - withdrew - episode 2

Chloe Burrows - withdrew - episode 2

Adebayo “The Beast” Akinfenwa - withdrew - episode 4

Harry Clark - culled - episode 4

Lady Leshurr - withdrew - episode 5

Rebecca Loos - withdrew - episode 5

Conor Benn - withdrawn on medical grounds - episode 6

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins next on?

Channel 4 will be airing the final two episodes of the seventh series of its hit reality spin-off over the August bank holiday. It includes episode seven which will start at 9pm tonight (August 24).

The final episode of the season will follow tomorrow (August 25) night. It will also start at 9pm and run for an hour.

If you can’t watch it live or have missed previous episodes in the season, it will be available on demand via Channel 4 (formerly All4/ 4oD). Eager fans who have a Channel 4+ subscription can watch the full season already.

