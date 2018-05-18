Where you can watch the Royal Wedding in Peterborough

The bunting is up as Peterborough gets ready to celebrate the Royal Wedding on Saturday.

At the Queen’s Head in Queen Street in the city centre they are throwing a garden party for customers eager to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot.

The Bull and Swan is showing the Royal Wedding

Expect Pimm’s and scones plus three screens to watch the event - inside and out.

Over on Albert Place, The Beehive will have all its big screens tuned in for the occasion... before showing the FA Cup Final.

Over at the House of Feasts at Eye Green, the barbecue will be fired up as part of its Royal Wedding celebrations at 1pm.

In Stamford, the The Bull & Swan will be tuning in from 9am in its Garden Cinema big screen all the way through until 2pm.

The Queen's Head in Queen Street is showing the Royal Wedding,

And they will be serving bacon & sausage baps from 9 am - 12 noon.

Or if you want something more formal, Peterborough Cathedral grounds will play host to a free to enter, traditional garden party from 11.30am, complete with stalls, raffle and a big screen TV with live coverage of the Royal wedding. Becket’s Tea Room will have a marquee with Champagne and refreshments on sale, or you can bring a picnic and watch the wedding. There will be a ‘best dressed hat’ competition, judged by the Dean at 2.30pm, with categories for both under 16s and 16+ ages, and prizes for the winners.