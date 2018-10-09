What to see and do at the Peterborough STEM Festival 2018

A guide the Peterborough STEM Festival 2018, a free, family-friendly event taking place in Peterborough this Saturday (13th October).

The festival main event, a celebration of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and inspired by Ada Lovelace Day, is aimed at children aged 5-16. Read more about the festival and the aim to engage, inspire, and develop children and adults

Entry is free for ticket holders available from peterboroughstemfestival.co.uk/tickets/, and sponsored by Peterborough insurance giant The BGL Group, Anglian Water and The Anglian Water @one Alliance.

It takes place at the KingsGate Conference Centre, 2 Staplee Way, Parnwell, Peterborough, PE1 4YT from 9:30am - 4pm.

Meg Harrington, BGL sponsorship manager, said: “This fantastic community event engages children with the wonders of STEM and we hope that our challenging yet fun technology activity inspires many youngsters to become future leaders in technology.”

Tracey Goddard, of @one Alliance, said: “This STEM Festival builds on our on-going commitment to inspire young people to be our future engineers, scientists and technology specialists; skills that we need to design, build and operate water and wastewater recycling centres and pipelines across all our Anglian Water region.“

The Peterborough STEM Festival 2018 takes place this weekend.

Events, appearances and activities taking place on the day:

- Broadcaster Maddie Moate, who presents ‘Do You Know?’ on CBeebies will be meeting and greeting at the festival, and is looking for new recruits for her ‘Mission to Mars Astronaut Academy’.

- Explore the world of engineering with Anglian Water and the Anglian Water @one Alliance.

- Use teamwork and problem solving to beat the BGL Group’s escape room.

- Discover Horrible Science with author Nick Arnold

- Test your driving skills with Codem and their Sahara Force India F1 car and simulator

- Use forensic science to identify the culprit in University Centre Peterborough’s fingerprint test then observe the microbial world in partnership with Peterborough City Hospital.

- Experience the Mirror Pillar and use it to discover the mathematics and geometry behind it’s projected images.

- Come and see the ‘flying toilet roll’, ‘eye-boggling erupting pipes’ and ‘cool dry ice’ during Mad Science’s show in collaboration with Anglian Water.

- Take part in mathematician Katie Steckles’s show ‘The Mathematics of Paper’.

- Visit Titan II - RS Components’ mobile innovation experience full of the latest tech.

- Immerse yourself in a 3D fantasy world that you can create, with digital artist Lee Mason.

- Hear about the science and maths behind taking the perfect penalty kick - then put your knowledge to the test with mathematician Dr Tom Crawford, aka Tom Rocks Maths

- Strut your stuff on the tech-fashion catwalk with KonichiwaKitty

- Can you solve the clues to win a prize in the STEM Festival Treasure Hunt from Thinking Outside The Box Escape Rooms?

- Challenge yourself and your friends to build the best paper plane with Thomas Cook

- Immerse yourselves in the planetarium and create slime with Kinetic Science

- Get an introduction to coding with Vivacity Code Clubs

- Use chemical, mechanical and electrical engineering skills to find out more about the systems at British Sugar

- Make, code and sew your own musical glove musical instrument with Pimoroni

- Get hands-on with science experiments from Cambridge Science Centre.

- Step back in time with University Centre Peterborough’s Retro Games showcase.

- Browse the Marketplace, with STEM books and merchandise from Usborne Books, signed Horrible Science books with Nick Arnold, Science on a Postcard, Pimoroni, KonichiwaKitty and more.

- Learn about the art of cartography and create maps with Captain Alice from Mini Map-Makers.

- Prop-up Pisa and Balance Bridges with the Institution of Civil Engineers

- Learn more about amphibians and reptiles with Froglife’s VR experience

Visit peterboroughstemfestival.co.uk to book free tickets and to find out more about the activities planned.