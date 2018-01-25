What to look forward to at Peterborough’s Katharine of Aragon festival

An evening of song and dance with Spanish flair gets the annual Katharine of Aragon Festival under way at Peterborough Cathedral tonight.

Other highlights include a talk by novelist Alison Weir entitled Anne Boleyn, A King’s Obsession on Friday.

THURSDAY

5.30pm: Sung Eucharist

7.30pm: Spain pays homage to Katharine of Aragon. Spanish music, dance and literature create a bridge between cultures in this performance supported by the Spanish Embassy.

Friday, January 26

8.30am Mass

10.30am Service of Commemoration.

A service attended by schoolchildren, at which dignitaries lay wreaths on Katharine’s tomb.

2.00pm Tudor Peterborough Walk

Meet at Peterborough Museum. Explore Peterborough’s historic city centre with a costumed guide and find out what the city was like during the time of Katharine of Aragon. The tour then enters Peterborough Cathedral where you will hear about the funeral of Katharine.

5.30pm: Vespers

This service, sung by Peterborough Cathedral Choir, is in a form that would have been familiar in Katharine of Aragon’s day. It will finish at approximately 6.15pm.

6.00pm A Tudor-style Pottage & Ale Supper

The 13th century Knights’ Chamber is the atmospheric setting for the supper, which will be accompanied by re-enactors in Tudor costume.

7.30pm Anne Boleyn, A King’s Obsession

An illustrated talk by bestselling historian and novelist Alison Weir. Alison will shed light on the life of Katharine of Aragon’s former lady in waiting and rival for the King’s affection, Anne Boleyn.

Saturday, January 27

10.00am – 5.00pm At Home with the Tudors

At Peterborough Museum

travel back in time to the 1500s, with a chance to meet Tudor characters such as the Barber Surgeon with his gruesome cures. Mind your manners with a Tudor lady, handle arms and armour with soldiers and try some period food, take part in family activities and crafts with a Tudor theme.

This family friendly tour of the cathedral will be led by ‘Old Scarlett the Tudor gravedigger’, who lived to be 98 and buried both Katharine of Aragon and Mary, Queen of Scots.

2.00pm Guided Tour of Peterborough Cathedral

A fascinating historical tour of the cathedral interior, with a Tudor focus. (75 mins)

5.30pm Evensong

7.00pm Cathedral by Candlelight Tour

The cathedral is beautiful by daylight, but even more so by candlelight in this after-hours tour, ending with a glass of wine or soft drink. (90 mins)

7.30pm In the Shadow of the Throne: The Rise and Fall of the Boleyn Men

At John Clare Theatre, a talk by historian and author Lauren Mackay. Anne Boleyn dominates the Tudor period, and her story has been re-told and re-imagined over the centuries. Yet two of the most important and influential men of her life - her father Thomas and brother George - have been vilified, marginalised, and forgotten. This talk aims to re-evaluate the Boleyn men, beyond the traditional stereotypes that have been unfairly assigned to them, and restore them to their rightful place in Tudor history.

Sunday, January 28

2.00pm Tudor Peterborough Walk

2.00pm Tudor Peterborough Walk

Meet at Peterborough Museum and explore Peterborough's historic city centre with a costumed guide and find out what the city was like during the time of Katharine of Aragon. The tour then enters Peterborough Cathedral where you will hear about the funeral of Katharine. (60 mins)

10.00am – 5.00pm At Home with the Tudors

10.00am – 5.00pm At Home with the Tudors

Travel back in time to the 1500s, with a chance to meet Tudor characters such as the Barber Surgeon with his gruesome cures. Mind your manners with a Tudor lady, handle arms and armour with our soldiers and try some period food, take part in family activities and crafts with a Tudor theme.

