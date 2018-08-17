What to expect from Peterborough Beer Festival 2018

Tuesday sees the start of the 41st - or should that be forty thirst - Peterborough Beer Festival on The Embankment - and we have five pairs of tickets to give away.

It starts with the trade session, before opening to the public at 5.30pm heralding the start of five days of the best in all things drink.

Thousands of beer lovers will make their annual pilgrimage to the event - there are then two sessions each day starting at 12noon - which will feature more than 400 real ales, ciders, perries, wines and world beers... not forgetting a gin bar of course.

And it wouldn’t be the beer festival without live music every night.

The draught real ales on offer will include favourites, beers from very small micros, many from new breweries, some produced specially for the festival and beers from the CAMRA LocAle breweries.

The majority of the beers will be served by gravity – straight from the cask in the traditional real ale way. Back by popular demand however will be the Keycask bar introduced for the first time in 2016.

There will be beers of many styles including milds, bitters, porters, stouts, speciality flavoured beers and a few real lagers. Beer list will be available to view online at www.beer-fest.org.uk.

The cider bar will be serving one of the best selections of traditional cider and perry to be found anywhere - around 80 varieties.

The wine bar will be selling traditional country wines, still and sparkling grape wines from English vineyards.

While the gin bar (sponsored by Fever Tree) will again be at the festival to satisfy the ever growing demand from gin lovers everywhere. There will be a range of around 50 different and unique gins to sample.

The world beer bar will be selling an extended range of traditionally made bottled beers from around the world, the Escape Bar will be selling a range of soft drinks and there will be a wide selection of food available.

Live music to be heard during the festival is as follows:

Tuesday, 7.30pm - Open Mic with Stacey. Wednesday, 8pm - Last Minute Brigade.

Thursday, 7.30pm - The Expletives; 9pm - Walkway.

Friday, 4pm - Palmy Uke Band; 7.30pm - Revolver; 9.30pm - The Dizzie Miss Lizzies.

Saturday, 2pm - Velocity; 3pm - Meg Mcpartlin; 4pm - Third Stone From The Sun; 5pm - The Broadcasters; 7.30pm The Hot One Two; and 9.30pm The Killerz.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help out at the event should contact 01733 896555.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets for any day at the beer festival answer this question: Who is sponsoring the Gin Bar at Peterborough Beer Festival 2018?

Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk by Sunday, August 19, at noon including a postal address for your tickets. The winners’ details will be passed on to the festival organisers to arrange prize delivery.