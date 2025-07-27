Don’t miss any of the World Matchplay darts final action this evening 🎯

The final of the World Matchplay Darts will take place today.

Blackpool’s Winter Gardens has been hosting the tournament.

But how can you watch the dramatic conclusion?

After more than a week of huge upsets, massive comebacks and more drama than you can shake a hat at, it is almost time for the final of the World Matchplay Darts.

The tournament kicked-off last weekend and has lived up to all expectations. Blackpool’s Winter Gardens has been the host of the tournament again in 2025.

Reigning champion Luke Humphries was knocked out in the first round - meaning a different star will be lifting the trophy this year. The final is set to take place later today (July 27) and you might be wondering how to tune in.

Here’s all you need to know:

Is the World Matchplay Darts on TV in 2025?

Sky Sports will once again be providing coverage throughout the full eight days of the World Matchplay darts. The broadcaster has had the rights to the tournament ever since it began back in 1994.

The broadcaster has confirmed its plans for the final today (July 27). Fans will want to make sure they get the right channel.

If you have a Now TV sports package subscription you can also watch the World Matchplay darts action through that. However it will not be on free-to-air TV.

What time is World Matchplay on TV?

World Matchplay Darts final takes place on July 27 | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The coverage of the final at the Winter Gardens is set to begin at 7.30pm this evening, Sky has confirmed. It is a similar start time to the recent days, including quarter-final and semi-final nights.

Sky’s broadcast will continue through the rest of the evening and include the full final. The match itself is due to begin at 8.15pm, so there will be a bit of time for build-up on the TV.

Which channel is World Matchplay darts on?

Sky Sports will be showing tonight’s (July 27) action live on two of its channels. It will be on Main Event/ HD as well as on Sky Sports+.

It will be live on both channels from 7.30pm, it will also be available to watch on Now TV if you have a sports package. To find the final simply head to the sports tab on the app.

