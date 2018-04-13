What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this weekend?

The Nuggets.
It is back to the 60s at Charters on the River Nene tonight when The Nuggets will be rocking the boat.

Live Music

Charters: The Nuggets (pictured) turn back the clock for an evening of hits from the 60s – 10:30pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Burghley, Burghley Road: Generation 5pan, from 9pm. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE SMARTIES. 9pm (Peterborough debut for Corby’s No 1 covers band).

Peterborough Conservative Club: Robert Stevenson, 8.30pm . Free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Quiz

Peterborough Rugby Club, Fengate: It’s £12 per person which includes fish and chip supper, with maximum of 6 people in each team to raise money for the oncology department at Peterborough City Hospital . Contact nrsmith29@yahoo.co.uk or 07746701413.

Saturday 14th

Live Music

The Burghley, Burghley Road: Los Cojones, from 9pm, free entry.

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: Stealer.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: LAST MINUTE BRIGADE. 9pm (playing anthemic rock and indie covers).

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: GET BACK, 8-15 till late. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Mike Shelby, 8.30pm. Guests £2.

SPANGLER’S CMC: The Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street sees the first visit of fabulous husband and wife duo Souls and Stone , 7.30-11.30 . £5.50 on the door, more info Jennifer 01733688324 or spanglerscountry.weebly.com

Orton Waterville Village Hall: Line dancing with Lesley of Count 2 Eight Line Dancing from 1pm to 5pm. Cost is £5 if you are dancing or £2 if you’d just like to come along for an enjoyable social afternoon.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Soul Collective in the Tap Room, DJs Mick Mckenna, Ian Pass & Lady J with guest DJ John Corless from Lincoln. 8pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Charters: What the Funk! With DJ JO G & Juan Baptiste 9pm – free entry.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 15th

Live Music

Charters: Stella Hensley & Johnny Magic Boy Wright from 3pm. Free entry, family friendly.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Dave Rance’s Rockin’ Chair Jazz Band, 12.15pm. Guests £2.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: CHRIS POWELL, Ballroom and Sequence from 7-30 till 10-30pm. Everyone welcome.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karsoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 16th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 17th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 18th

Live Music

The Beehive: Open mic every Wednesday from 8pm.

Poetry

The Brewery Tap: Drama on Tap returns to the Tap Room, spoken word, drama and comedy doors open at 8pm for 8:30pm start – free entry.

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.