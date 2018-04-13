What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this weekend?

It is back to the 60s at Charters on the River Nene tonight when The Nuggets will be rocking the boat.

Live Music

Charters: The Nuggets (pictured) turn back the clock for an evening of hits from the 60s – 10:30pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Burghley, Burghley Road: Generation 5pan, from 9pm. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE SMARTIES. 9pm (Peterborough debut for Corby’s No 1 covers band).

Peterborough Conservative Club: Robert Stevenson, 8.30pm . Free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Quiz

Peterborough Rugby Club, Fengate: It’s £12 per person which includes fish and chip supper, with maximum of 6 people in each team to raise money for the oncology department at Peterborough City Hospital . Contact nrsmith29@yahoo.co.uk or 07746701413.

Saturday 14th

Live Music

The Burghley, Burghley Road: Los Cojones, from 9pm, free entry.

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: Stealer.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: LAST MINUTE BRIGADE. 9pm (playing anthemic rock and indie covers).

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: GET BACK, 8-15 till late. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Mike Shelby, 8.30pm. Guests £2.

SPANGLER’S CMC: The Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street sees the first visit of fabulous husband and wife duo Souls and Stone , 7.30-11.30 . £5.50 on the door, more info Jennifer 01733688324 or spanglerscountry.weebly.com

Orton Waterville Village Hall: Line dancing with Lesley of Count 2 Eight Line Dancing from 1pm to 5pm. Cost is £5 if you are dancing or £2 if you’d just like to come along for an enjoyable social afternoon.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Soul Collective in the Tap Room, DJs Mick Mckenna, Ian Pass & Lady J with guest DJ John Corless from Lincoln. 8pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Charters: What the Funk! With DJ JO G & Juan Baptiste 9pm – free entry.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 15th

Live Music

Charters: Stella Hensley & Johnny Magic Boy Wright from 3pm. Free entry, family friendly.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Dave Rance’s Rockin’ Chair Jazz Band, 12.15pm. Guests £2.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: CHRIS POWELL, Ballroom and Sequence from 7-30 till 10-30pm. Everyone welcome.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karsoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 16th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 17th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 18th

Live Music

The Beehive: Open mic every Wednesday from 8pm.

Poetry

The Brewery Tap: Drama on Tap returns to the Tap Room, spoken word, drama and comedy doors open at 8pm for 8:30pm start – free entry.

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.