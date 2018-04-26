What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this week

EMBRACE- Peterborough’s newest LGBTQIA+ Night welcomes comedian Magenta Bridges - described as ‘punk rock and slightly beautiful’ to The Met Lounge tonight (Thursday).

She is an energetic alternative comedian. Armed with a guitar and her skewed perspective on life as she descends onto stage.

There’s a full on club session with Dj Brian Campbell busting out all the classic LGBT Anthems from the various Pride Weekend parties around the UK.

The night is hosted by Ritzy Crackers.

Entry is £5.

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 27th

Live Music

The Dragon, Werrington: Beachy Head Diving Club, from 9pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE SOUND INJECTORS. 9pm playing pop, ska, reggae, soul and blues covers.

Lakeside Bar, Tallington: GLAM SLAM GLITZ at 8.45pm (70’s Glam Rock tribute band).

Blue Bell, Werrington: Ramshackle Serenade, playing the best swingable, singable, danceable music around.

Charters: The Numbers 10:30pm -free entry. Hits from the likes of Radiohead, Feeder, The Who, The Jam and many more.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Lightbox, Bridge STreet: The Punk /Rock n Roll machine TRUE BRITISH MAYHEM, playing from 9.20pm until late.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Tea Dance with Eric Cloud at 3.30pm. Entry £3.50. Followed at 8.30pm by Rick Roberts .Free entry.

The Solstice: The Brays live in the SolGarden, plus Commerical Dance & Essential R&B with DJ Jake Baines inside and Party Anthems with DJ Kizzy & Guests in Harry’s.

Clubs/DJ

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

ART

The Ostrich, North Street: Battle Lines is back with local illustrator and FLUX organiser Lee Mason (pictured) Vs Thatblokewilson, from Birmingham. Resist Vegan Kitchen will be providing the food. The after party gig sees Gnob from London providing Eastern psychedelic fuzz. Email battlelinespboro@gmail.com.

Saturday 28th

Live Music

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: STROLLERS, 8-15 till late. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Off the Record at 8.30pm . Guests £2.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: GLAM SLAM GLITZ at 9pm. (70’s blam rock tribute band).

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: The Get Down Dance the night away as Resident DJ Eddie Nash will be on the decks, bringing you hits from back in the days of Shanghai Sams, L’Aristos & Canters. 9pm - 2am. Free entry.

Charters: Heavy Crates with DJs Otis + Pat Unwin playing an organic soulful music from around the world from Jazz, Soul, Reggae, Latin, 80’s Soul and Beyond. 9pm – late, free entry

The Solstice: SolGarden Terrace Sessions with Platinum London Radio back in the SolGarden on with our DJ Alessandro Vacca plus guest DJs from Platinum Radio London DPET & Chris Saunders. Plus three more rooms of music.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 29th

Live Music

Chaters: Steel Union play traditional acoustic blues and spirituals. The songs of the great Delta Blues and Country Blues players such as Son House, Robert Johnson, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Mississippi Fred McDowell, Bukka White and many more. 3pm – family friendly, free entry.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: STUART BURR, Ballroom and Sequence Dancing, 7-30 till 10-30pm. Everyone welcome.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karsoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 30th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 1st

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 2nd

Live Music

The Beehive: Open mic every Wednesday from 8pm.

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.