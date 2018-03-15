What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this week

Peterborough pubs will be rocking to the sound of tributes to Thin Lizzy and The Eagles this weekend - not to mention a big St Patrick’s Day celebration.

Thursday, March 15

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 16th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE OUTLAW EAGLES. 9pm. Eagles Tribute Band, playing all their chart and solo hits. Free admission.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Brotherhoods Roundabout playing progressive rock covers that most other bands just don’t attempt

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Tea Dance with Eric Cloud 3.30pm Entry £3.50. followed at 8.30pm by Billy G. Free entry.

The Burghley Club: Blackout UK

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Urban Classics with resident DJs at the helm playing all the finest R&B, Hip-Hop & Bashment all night long. Join Supa-T, DJ BDS, T-Rex and the welcome return to the DJ Console for Mr Lion plus in Room 2 there is WAVY performing all night long. It’s free entry before 10.30pm & £5 after.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Charters: Vinyl night bring your old and new vinyl. Derek Gibson will be on the decks to spin it for you from 8pm – free entry.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 17th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: LIZZY ON THE LOOSE. 9pm. St. Patricks Day Special, Thin LizzyTribute Band. Free admission.

The Burghley Club: Glam Slam Glitz.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: THE RETURNS. 9pm

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: OFF THE RECORD, 8-15 till late. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Lenny & Emma, 8.30pm. Free entry.

The Five Horseshoes, Barholm: Pennyless at 8.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday night Groove with DJ Rick Allen, bringing you a great selection of danceable hits from the 70s-present day, accompanied by videos on the large screen. 9pm – free entry.

The Solstice: Celebrating St Patricks Day with an amazing day of live entertainment and sports spread over a 21hr party! The shenanigans begin at 7.30am with Irish Breakfast in Harry’s Bar Café & The Solstice. The day will be a family friendly atmosphere until 8pm where children under 18 will not be allowed within the venue. Listen out for the live piper performing within the Solstice . The Lazoons will performing at 6.30pm then from 9pm it is down to resident DJ Alessandro Vacca playing all the House & Dance Anthems all night long.

Charters: Off the Cuff is back with a new venue, serving up the best in RnB, 60s Soul, Northern and Motown and Classic Soul crowd pleasers. Get on board with DJs Julian & Glen for this Monthly event. Free entry 9pm – late.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 18th

Live Music

Charters: Oakleas Rise - Lesley Curtis & Stuart Mcleod are an original acoustic music act with a country feel. From 3pm – family friendly, free entry,

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: NICHOLAS MARTIN, Ballroom and Sequence Dancing, 7-30 till 10-30pm. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Jazz with Fenny Stompers, 12.15pm. Free entry.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karsoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 19th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 20th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 21st

Live Music

The Beehive: Open mic every Wednesday from 8pm.

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.