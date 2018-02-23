What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this week

Anna Radford
You can catch female fronted covers band Dusk Til Dawn tonight at The Brewery Tap at 10pm.

Friday 23rd

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: TALLAWAH. 9pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Porky Pig. The original bacon boys have been rockin’ the ‘boro for over 26 years!.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Beehive: CPR Acoustic at 8.30pm.

Charters: The Dizzy Miss Lizzy’s, Peterborough’s No 1 band for Beatles’ covers 10.30pm, free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club:Shane Gould from 8.30pm. Free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 24th

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: Splash from 8.30pm. Guests £2,

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE EXPLETIVES. 9pm

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: CIRCA.73. 9pm.

Thorney Club, Thorney: Stealer.

The Prince of Wales Feathers: The Broadcasters.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Charters: Heavy Crates, Otis & Pat Unwin will be on the decks, playing organic soul music from around the world. Fusion of Jazz, Soul, Reggae, Latin, 80s Soul & beyond 9pm – free entry.

Brewery Tap: The Get Down with resident DJ Eddie Nash on the decks, bringing you hits from back in the days of Shanghai Sam’s, L’Aristos & Canters FROM 9pm – late free entry – 9pm til late.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: Dr Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 25th

Live Music

Charters: Local singer song writer Meg will be live in the bar to help you finish off your weekend in style.

Frothblowers, Werrington: From 3pm an hour of chilled acoustic rock ‘n’ roll with Hayward.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

The Prince of Wales Feathers: Quiz.

Monday 26th

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 27th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 28th

Live Music

The Beehive: Open mic every Wednesday from 8pm.

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.