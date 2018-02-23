What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this week

You can catch female fronted covers band Dusk Til Dawn tonight at The Brewery Tap at 10pm.

Friday 23rd

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: TALLAWAH. 9pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Porky Pig. The original bacon boys have been rockin’ the ‘boro for over 26 years!.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Beehive: CPR Acoustic at 8.30pm.

Charters: The Dizzy Miss Lizzy’s, Peterborough’s No 1 band for Beatles’ covers 10.30pm, free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club:Shane Gould from 8.30pm. Free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 24th

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: Splash from 8.30pm. Guests £2,

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE EXPLETIVES. 9pm

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: CIRCA.73. 9pm.

Thorney Club, Thorney: Stealer.

The Prince of Wales Feathers: The Broadcasters.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Charters: Heavy Crates, Otis & Pat Unwin will be on the decks, playing organic soul music from around the world. Fusion of Jazz, Soul, Reggae, Latin, 80s Soul & beyond 9pm – free entry.

Brewery Tap: The Get Down with resident DJ Eddie Nash on the decks, bringing you hits from back in the days of Shanghai Sam’s, L’Aristos & Canters FROM 9pm – late free entry – 9pm til late.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: Dr Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 25th

Live Music

Charters: Local singer song writer Meg will be live in the bar to help you finish off your weekend in style.

Frothblowers, Werrington: From 3pm an hour of chilled acoustic rock ‘n’ roll with Hayward.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

The Prince of Wales Feathers: Quiz.

Monday 26th

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 27th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 28th

Live Music

The Beehive: Open mic every Wednesday from 8pm.

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.