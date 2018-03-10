What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

There is plenty of live music to be found including an appearance by Stealer at the Yard of Ale in Woodston tonight.

Saturday 10th

Live Music

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: No Way Out.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: TONY-G from 8-15 till late. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Blueprint from 8.30pm. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: GUSTAV. 4.30pm (popular local solo artist) plus CITIZEN SMITH at 9pm.

The Yard of Ale, Woodson: Stealer.

SPANGLER’S CMC: Steve Place with a night of amazing country music and incredible guitar playing from 7.30-11.30pm at Peterborough Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street.More info Jennifer 01733688324 or spanglerscountry.weebly.com

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday night groove with resident Dj Rick Allen playing you a great selection of danceable vibes from the 70s – the present day, accompanied by videos on the large screen 9pm-late, free entry.

Brewery Tap (Tap room): Soul Collective . Moving across to a Saturday night is Soul Collective - 70s Rare Groove, through to modern soul vinyl only. Djs Mick McKenna and Lady J with guest DJ - Ian Pass - & Michael Gudge. Free entry from 8pm til late.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm, more after.

Charters: What the Funk ! with Djs Jo G & Juan Baptiste. From 9pm, free entry.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 11th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Charity Event: 4pm to 11pm (to support veteran soldiers) with FIRED UP, GLAM SLAM GLITZ, THE BROADCASTERS and THIRD STONE FROM THE SUN. Also BBQ, raffle, auction. Free admission).

Charters: Sunday Sessions presents Zaak Zoot 3pm - free entry, family friendly

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: NIGEL SLATER (line dancing). Pay on the door. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Country & Western Bob Keeley from 8.00pm. Free entry.

Eastrea village hall: Sunday afternoon dance from 2pm-5pm (doors open 1.30) with live music by Stuart Burr. Admission £4 each. Bring your own refreshments.

Peterborough Regional college: Dance night featuring the Mighty Wurlitzer and Electronic, once again in the capable hands of Nicholas Martin playing a mixture of Ballroom and Sequence. The evening starts at 7.00pm through until 10pm with doors opening at 6.30pm. Admission is £5.00 each on the door. For any further details contact Paul, on 01733 844497.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Car BootS

The “Big Boot”, Wellington Street car park, Peterborough: 11am till finish, free visitor admission, all enquiries. Tel. 07445436136 or go to www.bizzybootsltd.co.uk

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm.

Prince of Wales Feathers: Quiz.

Monday 12th

Live Music

Charters: What the Thunder Said! Spoken word open mic event hosted by Lewis Tappenden free entry 8pm. £10 bar tab for the audience’s favourite act.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Walk

Walk With Us: A gentle walk starting at 11am outside Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Welland Road, Dogsthorpe. Contact Yvette on 01733 688547

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 13th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 14th

Live Music

The Beehive: Open mic every Wednesday from 8pm.

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.