What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs clubs and bars

The frothblowers micropub in Werrington celebrates its first birthday with a special event lined up this week.

Friday February 16th

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: The Guards. Awesome local 4-piece playing a wide range of popular covers. Free from 9pm.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Charters: Blackout UK return to rock the boat 10:30pm, free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: DIRTY RUMOUR. 9pm (Valentine’s special, free admission).

Tallington Lakes Leisure Park, Tallington: DESPERATE MEASURES. 8.45pm

Peterborough Conservative Club: Valentine Party, 7.45pm. Sold Out.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 17th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: LET THERE B/DC. 9pm. AC/DC tribute band, free admission.

Peterborough Conservative Club: The Business, 8.30pm. Free entry.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: PARK ROYLE, 8-15 . Everyone welcome.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am (pictured).

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a selection of hits from the 70s to the present day, accompanied by videos on the large screen. Free entry 9pm – late.

Charters: Off The Cuff with Dj Julian Roberts & guest djs.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 18th

Live Music

The Frothblowers, Werrington: Bon Rogers with an hour of acoustic tunes from 3pm.

Charters: Matty Haynes 3pm, family friendly – free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Country & Western with Clear Cut, 8.00pm. Free entry.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: ROBERT DAVIES, ballroom and sequence, 7-30pm to 10-30 pm. Everyone welcome.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm.

The Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: Quiz.

Monday 19th

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 20th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Special event

The Frothblowers, Werrington: Celebrate the micropub’s first 12 months.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 21

Live Music

The Beehive, Albert Place: Open mic every Wednesday from 8pm.

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.