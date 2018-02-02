What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

The Solstice launches of a new monthly ‘Big Night Out’ on Saturday - featuring some of the world’s biggest DJs plus live entertainment including fire eaters, stilt walkers, live percussion on the first Saturday of each month.

Friday 2nd

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Vintage Stuff - cracking vintage tracks from vintage rockers!

Charters: Covers band Last Minute Brigade (Pictured), 10.30pm.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: CIRCA.73. 9pm

Tallington Lakes Leisure Park, Tallington: ROCKET’57. 8.45pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Steve Perry, 8.30pm. Free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Brewery Tap: Soul Collective are back with their 70’s Rare Groove through to Modern Soul - Vinyl Only. Dj’s Mick Mckenna and Lady J with guest DJs Ian Pass & Dil Gloster on the decks in the Tap Room . Plus Thank Funk It’s Friday with DJ Eddie Nash 9pm – late, free entry

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 3rd

Live Music

The Beehive, Albert Place: Jack Little 8:30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: ARC NATION. 9pm

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: GLAM SLAM GLITZ. 9pm. (70s’ Glam Rock Tribute Band).

Peterborough Conservative Club: Skyliners, 8.30pm. Free entry.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: BILLY-G & THE HEARTBEATS, 8.15pm to late. Everyone welcome.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Charters: Indie Night with DJ Anthony Thornhill from 9pm. Expect an evening of indie tunes old and new.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen, playing you a great selection of hits from the 70s to the present day accompanied by videos on the large screen.9pm – late, free entry.

Solstice, Northminster: The launch a new Monthly ‘Big Night Out’ with top DJs, four rooms of music and live entertainment.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 4th

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: Ouse Valley Jazz, 12.15pm. Free entry.

The Frothblowers, Werrington: Keith Luckey, from 3pm. An hour of chilled acoustic tunes.

Charters: Acoustic artist Jordon Poole will make his debut performance on board, from 3pm.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: Pennyless, free from 4-6pm.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: NICHOLAS MARTIN, Ballroom and Sequence from 7.30 - 10.30pm Everyone welcome.

The Brewery Tap: Oakham Mic Night the area’s finest open mic night, all performers welcome 6pm -late, free entry.

special event

The Solstice: Superbowl Party from 11.30pm.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Special Bonus Quiz. Starts 8pm. 40 questions. Plus some extras. Teams of 4 max.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9.30pm.

The Angel Inn, Yarwell: Pub quiz. 9pm.

Monday 5th

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Open Mic Night, from 8pm. Run by local musician Stacey Louth.

Tuesday 6th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

The Angel Inn, Yarwell: The Lazy Oyster Jazz Quartet. 8pm.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 7th

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.