What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

The Solstice launches of a new monthly ‘Big Night Out’ on Saturday - featuring some of the world’s biggest DJs plus live entertainment including fire eaters, stilt walkers, live percussion on the first Saturday of each month.
Friday 2nd
Live Music
Blue Bell, Werrington: Vintage Stuff - cracking vintage tracks from vintage rockers!
Charters: Covers band Last Minute Brigade (Pictured), 10.30pm.
Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: CIRCA.73. 9pm
Tallington Lakes Leisure Park, Tallington: ROCKET’57. 8.45pm.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Steve Perry, 8.30pm. Free entry.
Clubs/DJ
The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.
Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm
Brewery Tap: Soul Collective are back with their 70’s Rare Groove through to Modern Soul - Vinyl Only. Dj’s Mick Mckenna and Lady J with guest DJs Ian Pass & Dil Gloster on the decks in the Tap Room . Plus Thank Funk It’s Friday with DJ Eddie Nash 9pm – late, free entry
Disco/Karaoke
The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm
Saturday 3rd
Live Music
The Beehive, Albert Place: Jack Little 8:30pm.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: ARC NATION. 9pm
The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: GLAM SLAM GLITZ. 9pm. (70s’ Glam Rock Tribute Band).
Peterborough Conservative Club: Skyliners, 8.30pm. Free entry.
Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: BILLY-G & THE HEARTBEATS, 8.15pm to late. Everyone welcome.
Clubs/DJ
The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.
Charters: Indie Night with DJ Anthony Thornhill from 9pm. Expect an evening of indie tunes old and new.
Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen, playing you a great selection of hits from the 70s to the present day accompanied by videos on the large screen.9pm – late, free entry.
Solstice, Northminster: The launch a new Monthly ‘Big Night Out’ with top DJs, four rooms of music and live entertainment.
Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free
Disco/Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm
Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free
Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free
Sunday 4th
Live Music
Peterborough Conservative Club: Ouse Valley Jazz, 12.15pm. Free entry.
The Frothblowers, Werrington: Keith Luckey, from 3pm. An hour of chilled acoustic tunes.
Charters: Acoustic artist Jordon Poole will make his debut performance on board, from 3pm.
Mama Liz’s, Stamford: Pennyless, free from 4-6pm.
Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: NICHOLAS MARTIN, Ballroom and Sequence from 7.30 - 10.30pm Everyone welcome.
The Brewery Tap: Oakham Mic Night the area’s finest open mic night, all performers welcome 6pm -late, free entry.
special event
The Solstice: Superbowl Party from 11.30pm.
Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm
Quiz
Blue Bell, Werrington: Special Bonus Quiz. Starts 8pm. 40 questions. Plus some extras. Teams of 4 max.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9.30pm.
The Angel Inn, Yarwell: Pub quiz. 9pm.
Monday 5th
Live Music
Blue Bell, Werrington: Open Mic Night, from 8pm. Run by local musician Stacey Louth.
Tuesday 6th
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.
The Angel Inn, Yarwell: The Lazy Oyster Jazz Quartet. 8pm.
Quizzes
Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,
Wednesday 7th
Quizzes
Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.