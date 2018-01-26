What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

Third Stone From the Sun will be rocking the boat as Charters welcomes the four-piece Peterborough band tonight (Friday).

Friday 26th

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Local high-energy trio Velocity playing all the hits from 9pm.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Beehive: Anna & Jimmy, duo 8:30pm.

Charters: Third Stone From the Sun (pictured) 10:30pm – free entry. Classic rock covers from artists such as Hendrix, Thin Lizzy and many more!

The Crown, Lincoln Road: TIGER CLUB. 9pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Paul Rossi, 8.30pm. Free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 27th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: TRUE 90s. 9pm (90s tribute band).

Peterborough Conservative Club: Take Two, 8.30pm. Guests £2.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: STROLLERS, 8-15pm. Everyone welcome.

Clubs/DJ

Solstice, Northminster: Saturday’s SolGarden Terrace Session at The Solstice see the return of Platinum London Radio broadcasting from the Northminster Road venue through the night.

Alongside resident DJ Alessandro Vacca will be two guest DJs – DJ Etayo and Matt Clover from London.

It all gets under way from 9pm with free entry before 11pm.

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Charters: Heavy Crates – 9:30pm free entry . A brand new event entitled Heavy Crates with Djs Otis & Pat Unwin playing an organic soulful music from around the world from Jazz, Soul, Reggae, Latin, 80’s Soul and Beyond.

Brewery Tap: The Get Down with DJ Eddie Nash 9pm – late free entry.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 28th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music cafe, Cowgate: Sun Streams, 3pm - 6pm.

Frothblowers, Werrington: James Edmonds acoustic chilled hour from 3pm.

Charters: Ian & Kat acoustic duo live in the bar from 3pm – free entry, family friendly.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: RICHARD KEELING, Ballroom and Sequence from 7-30 to 10-30pm. Everyone welcome.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 29th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music cafe, Cowgate: CJ Hatt, 7pm-10pm.

Tuesday 30th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 31st

Live Music

The Beehive: Open Mic Night with Bon Rogers -White 8pm.

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: Extra Special silent free quiz from 7pm.