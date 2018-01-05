What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs. clubs and bars

A new indie night is launched at Charters tomorrow, with Anthony Thornhill providing the backdrop for your evening.

Friday 5th

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Kerri Jean, 8.30pm. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: BROTHERHOODS ROUNDABOUT. 9pm.

Tallington Lakes Leisure Park, Tallington Lakes: THE SCUTTLERS. 8.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Electronic with DJ Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 6th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: CAUSTIC LIGHTS. 9pm.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: NITE OWLS, 8-15 till late. Everyone welcome.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Charters: Indie Night - NEW For 2018 a monthly evening of indie tunes old and new where guitars and beats come together to provide your ultimate Saturday indie night. DJ Anthony Thornhill will provide the backdrop to your evening from 9pm.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

GYM

York Road, New England: FREE WEIGHTS GYM, 12 to 3pm. Daily rate £3.50, Juniors £2.50.

Sunday 7th

Live Music

Brewery Tap: Oakham Mic Night, all performers welcome, 6pm -late, free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Dale Diamond, 8.30pm. Guests £2.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: CHRIS BOOTH, Ballroom and Sequence, 7-30 till 10-30pm. Everyone welcome.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 8th

Open Mic

Charters: What The Thunder Said celebrates its 1st Birthday with host Lewis Tappenden, a spoken word open mic night 8pm – free entry £10 bar prize for the audience’s favourite act.

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 9th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 10th

Live Music

The Beehive: Open Mic Night with Bon Rogers -White 8pm

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.