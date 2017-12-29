What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

There are two great nights of music at The Met and a host of NYE parties to look forward to if you are heading into the city cenytre this week.

Friday 29th

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: live music every Friday.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: RETROLUX. 9pm

Clubs/DJ

The Met: Planet of Sound – Part 2 of the ‘Retro Clubbing nights’ as the original POS DJ Heavyweight Tag team of Kane & Deri with able assistance from Alex Wanless re-unite for one night only. If you were a regular at the original POS nights at The Park from around 2000-2004 then you’ll know exactly what to expect . Think black hoodies and baggy black jeans as the dress code - music from bands such as Limp Bizkit, Korn, Papa Roach , Drowning Pool , Puddle of Mud , Slipknot alongside a smattering of electro dance/ industrial / pop punk!

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Electronic with DJ Anthony Thornhill.

Charters: Vinyl night with Warren on the decks bring your old and new vinyl, 8pm – late free entry.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 30th

Live Music

The Met Lounge: State Of Freedom: 12 years after their last performance at The Met, the band return, for one night only!

The original line up - Adam Masters - Rob Woods - Paul England and ‘AC Cox - together on stage, Expect some old State Of Freedom classics, some covers from the top bands of the era, and a lot of of fun!

The Crown, Lincoln Road: ANOTHER GIRL ANOTHER PLANET. 9pm

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

The Met Lounge: The Early Years - a great live show with State of Freedom (PICTURED) playing their first headline show for 12 years before the club session then from 11pm Original DJs ANDY HILDERS & ALEX ELMER will take you back in time until 3am! The list of bands played in the 1st decade

Charters: What the Funk, bringing you the best playing the finest in funk, soul, disco, house and beyond 9pm – late

Brewery Tap: The Get Down sees Resident DJ Eddie Nash on the decks, bringing you hits from back in the days of Shanghai Sams, L’Aristos & Canters 9pm – late free entry. .

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 31st

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: GLAM SLAM GLITZ. 9pm 70s Glam Rock Tribute Band, £10 Ticket + Buffet.

Charters: New Year’s Eve party with the Gangsters, tickets available £10 per person from the venue+ in advance £15 on the door subject to availability.

Brewery Tap: New Year’s Eve, party with the one and only masters of Funk, Groove Cartell, party into the new year with this fantastic local band. This event is ticket only and tickets are on sale now from the venue £10 in advance or £15 on the door subject to availability.

Clubs/DJ

The Beehive: NYE Party! £30 per ticket- includes glass of prosecco, buffet, disco and American Roulette fun casino.

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom will be in charge of the decks at The Lightbox on Bridge Street, playing their marvellous mix of soul, funk and disco. The bubbles will be on ice and wonderful cocktails ready to go. At midnight guests will be able to go and see the fireworks at Peterborough Cathedral with a pass to get back in afterwards. Tickets are £10 each including a glass of prosecco on arrival.

The Met Lounge: One big party - see out the last 3 hours of 2017 and welcome in the first 3 hours of 2018 with the biggest mix of alternative music in Cambridgeshire.

Tuesday 2nd

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Wednesday 3rd

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.