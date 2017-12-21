What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

You can catch Austin Gold - the Get Ready To Rock Breakthrough Artists for 2017 - at the Brewery Tap tonight.

Thursday, Dec 21st

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Carpark Rendezvous, 8pm to 11pm.

The Brewery Tap: Austin Gold live with vibes fleeting from southern rock and dirty grooves to blissed-out Floyd anthems, the bedrock for solos are in place. But the choruses are key, with soaring vocals and barbed hooks galore. Live from 9pm, bar open until 1am – Free entry.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 22nd

Live Music

Charters: The High Rollers featuring guest vocalist Anna Radford, enjoy a selection of hits form the 60s – the present day 10:30pm Free entry.

The Beehive: The Mayflowers 9pm.

Brewery Tap: RnB 90s is back with a Xmas Special with 2 Rooms of musical joy . When stars like Mary J.Blige, R. Kelly, SWV, Soul 4 Real, Aaliyah, Faith Evans, Zhane, 911, Maxwell, Musiq Soulchild, TLC, Fugees and Blackstreet graced your ears with music. MAIN ROOM 90s’ RnB - T-REX, STEVE MASE, MR NASH BACK ROOM 80s’ Soul Grooves & Boogie - ASIF, JULZ, OTIS. All have hosted many successful promotions and have come together to play tribute to this era playing the very best in 90s’ RnB, 80s’ Soul on a fantastic night not to be missed. Door £5 after 11.00.

Blue Bell, Werrington: live music every Friday.

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: The Expletives.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Jamie Thurston, 8.30pm. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: LOST AND SOUND. 9pm.

Clubs/DJ

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 23rd

Live Music

Charters: The Expletives – a tribute to the Punk & New Wave explosion of the 70s & 80s, 10:30pm – free entry.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen playing a great selection of hits from the 70s to the present day accompanied by videos on the large screen. 9pm – late free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Mike Shelby, 8.30pm. Guests £2.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE ELECTRIC WARRIORS. 9pm

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: PAUL COPESTAKE. Doors open 7.30pm. Music, 8.15pm till late.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Brew, chill and dance with great music, craft beer and cocktails 9pm - late FREE Entry.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 24th

Live Music

Charters: Christmas Eve Vinyl Party, DJs Oxford Paul, Paul Davis, Oli Jones, Terry Grant, Glen McCully & Andrew Lindsay will be spinning vinyl, SKA, 60s Soul & Mod, New Wave & Brit Pop, R&B, Funk & Psychedelia not forgetting the 60s-80s free entry from 2pm, Christmas raffle in aid of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Nite Owls, 8.30pm. Free entry.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: Quiz and Music With AARON in the MALLARD ROOM from 8pm.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm.

quiz

The Behive: Christmas Eve Festive Quiz £1 per person. Free glass of mulled wine!

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Tuesday 26th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Wednesday 27th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

Brewery Tap: The King’s School Reunion, 7pm – late venue open to the public as normal. Free entry.