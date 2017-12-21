What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

You can catch Austin Gold - the Get Ready To Rock Breakthrough Artists for 2017 - at the Brewery Tap tonight.
Thursday, Dec 21st
Live Music
Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Carpark Rendezvous, 8pm to 11pm.
The Brewery Tap: Austin Gold live with vibes fleeting from southern rock and dirty grooves to blissed-out Floyd anthems, the bedrock for solos are in place. But the choruses are key, with soaring vocals and barbed hooks galore. Live from 9pm, bar open until 1am – Free entry.
Quiz
The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1
Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,
Friday 22nd
Live Music
Charters: The High Rollers featuring guest vocalist Anna Radford, enjoy a selection of hits form the 60s – the present day 10:30pm Free entry.
The Beehive: The Mayflowers 9pm.
Brewery Tap: RnB 90s is back with a Xmas Special with 2 Rooms of musical joy . When stars like Mary J.Blige, R. Kelly, SWV, Soul 4 Real, Aaliyah, Faith Evans, Zhane, 911, Maxwell, Musiq Soulchild, TLC, Fugees and Blackstreet graced your ears with music. MAIN ROOM 90s’ RnB - T-REX, STEVE MASE, MR NASH BACK ROOM 80s’ Soul Grooves & Boogie - ASIF, JULZ, OTIS. All have hosted many successful promotions and have come together to play tribute to this era playing the very best in 90s’ RnB, 80s’ Soul on a fantastic night not to be missed. Door £5 after 11.00.
Blue Bell, Werrington: live music every Friday.
Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: The Expletives.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Jamie Thurston, 8.30pm. Free entry.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: LOST AND SOUND. 9pm.
Clubs/DJ
Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm
Disco/Karaoke
The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm
Saturday 23rd
Live Music
Charters: The Expletives – a tribute to the Punk & New Wave explosion of the 70s & 80s, 10:30pm – free entry.
Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen playing a great selection of hits from the 70s to the present day accompanied by videos on the large screen. 9pm – late free entry.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Mike Shelby, 8.30pm. Guests £2.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE ELECTRIC WARRIORS. 9pm
Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: PAUL COPESTAKE. Doors open 7.30pm. Music, 8.15pm till late.
Clubs/DJ
The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.
Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Brew, chill and dance with great music, craft beer and cocktails 9pm - late FREE Entry.
Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm
Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free
Disco/Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm
Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free
Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free
Sunday 24th
Live Music
Charters: Christmas Eve Vinyl Party, DJs Oxford Paul, Paul Davis, Oli Jones, Terry Grant, Glen McCully & Andrew Lindsay will be spinning vinyl, SKA, 60s Soul & Mod, New Wave & Brit Pop, R&B, Funk & Psychedelia not forgetting the 60s-80s free entry from 2pm, Christmas raffle in aid of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Nite Owls, 8.30pm. Free entry.
Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: Quiz and Music With AARON in the MALLARD ROOM from 8pm.
Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm.
quiz
The Behive: Christmas Eve Festive Quiz £1 per person. Free glass of mulled wine!
Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm
Tuesday 26th
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.
Wednesday 27th
Quizzes
Frothblowers, Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.
Brewery Tap: The King’s School Reunion, 7pm – late venue open to the public as normal. Free entry.