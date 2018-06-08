What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bar

Dizzy Miss Lizzy's
Catch the Dizzy Miss Lizzys (pictured) at Charters’ Summer Sunday Sessions down by the river this Sunday.

Friday 8th

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: HIGH ROLLERS. Good-time covers from 60s to today.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Michael Knight from 8.30pm. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: BROTHERHOODS ROUNDABOUT. 9pm. Peterborough’s No1 progressive rock and pop covers supergroup.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Charters: Vinyl night with Derek Gibson on the decks spinning your chosen tracks 8pm – free entry.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm.

Saturday 9th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: ROCKET’57 from 9pm with late 50s and 60s Rock ‘n’ Roll and chart hits.

Burghley club: ARC NATION from 9pm. Free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Son of a Gun from 8.30pm. Free entry.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: TRUE BRITISH MAYHEM, the punk/ rock ‘n’ roll machine, from 9.15pm.

SPANGLER’S CMC, Indoor Bowls Club, Burton St: The six year anniversary celebration with the fantastic COUNTRY DAWN DUO from 7.30-11.30pm. £5.50 on the door. . More info Jennifer 01733688324.

The Palmerston Arms: Frankly My Dear from 9.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Charters: What the Funk! With DJ Jo G 9pm – late, free entry

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 10th

Live Music

Charters: Summer Sundays presents the Dizzy Miss Lizzys (pictured) from 3pm – family friendly – free entry.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: BILLY BUBBA KING (Line Dancing). Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Savoy Jazz from 8.30pm. Free entry.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karsoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 11th

Live Music

Charters: What the Thunder Said! Spoken word open mic 8pm – free entry.

Quizzes/Poker

The Beehive: Poker Night 8pm £5 buy in.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 12th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Wednesday 13th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.