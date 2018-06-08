What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bar

Catch the Dizzy Miss Lizzys (pictured) at Charters’ Summer Sunday Sessions down by the river this Sunday.
Friday 8th
Live Music
Blue Bell, Werrington: HIGH ROLLERS. Good-time covers from 60s to today.
Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Michael Knight from 8.30pm. Free entry.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: BROTHERHOODS ROUNDABOUT. 9pm. Peterborough’s No1 progressive rock and pop covers supergroup.
Clubs/DJ
The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.
Charters: Vinyl night with Derek Gibson on the decks spinning your chosen tracks 8pm – free entry.
Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm
Disco/Karaoke
The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm.
Saturday 9th
Live Music
The Crown, Lincoln Road: ROCKET’57 from 9pm with late 50s and 60s Rock ‘n’ Roll and chart hits.
Burghley club: ARC NATION from 9pm. Free entry.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Son of a Gun from 8.30pm. Free entry.
The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: TRUE BRITISH MAYHEM, the punk/ rock ‘n’ roll machine, from 9.15pm.
SPANGLER’S CMC, Indoor Bowls Club, Burton St: The six year anniversary celebration with the fantastic COUNTRY DAWN DUO from 7.30-11.30pm. £5.50 on the door. . More info Jennifer 01733688324.
The Palmerston Arms: Frankly My Dear from 9.30pm.
Clubs/DJ
The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.
Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.
The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.
Charters: What the Funk! With DJ Jo G 9pm – late, free entry
Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free
Disco/Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm
Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free
Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free
Sunday 10th
Live Music
Charters: Summer Sundays presents the Dizzy Miss Lizzys (pictured) from 3pm – family friendly – free entry.
Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: BILLY BUBBA KING (Line Dancing). Everyone welcome.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Savoy Jazz from 8.30pm. Free entry.
Karaoke
The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karsoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.
Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm
Quiz
Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm
Monday 11th
Live Music
Charters: What the Thunder Said! Spoken word open mic 8pm – free entry.
Quizzes/Poker
The Beehive: Poker Night 8pm £5 buy in.
Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome
Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer
Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm
Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm
Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm
Tuesday 12th
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.
Event
The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.
Quizzes
Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,
Poker
The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546
The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.
Wednesday 13th
Quizzes
Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.
The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.
The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.