What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, club and bars

Flashback Photograph will be rocking the boat at Charters tonight

Friday 9th

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: The Sound Injectors - Female-fronted local 5-piece band, who cover a mix of popular ska, reggae, soul, and pop hits.

Charters: Flashback Photograph (pictured), 10:30pm, free entry.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Mark Josef, 8.30pm. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: ALL SHOOK UP. 9pm

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Julian Roberts, 9pm to 1am.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 10th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE OVERDUBS. 9pm

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: CUBANS & COGNAC. 9pm

Burghley Club (downstairs bar): Stealer.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: PENTAGON, 8-15 to late. Everyone welcome.

Spanglers Country Music Club: Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street, is hosting a Valentines Party with the fabulous LASS VEGAS. Everyone welcome - £5.50 on the door. More info Jennifer 01733688324 or spanglerscountry.weebly.com

Peterborough Conservative Club: Mikki Jons, 8.30pm. Free entry,

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen, bringing you a selection of hits from the 70s to the present day, accompanied by videos on the large screen. Free entry 9pm - late.

Charters: What the Funk with DJ Jo G & Special Guest ,9pm – free entry.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 11th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Matthew Bankhurst, 3pm to 6pm.

Charters: Jimmy Doherty 3pm, free entry – family friendly.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: THRILLBILLIES. Line Dancing, pay on the door, all welcome.

The Frothblowers, Werrington: Meg McPartlin - First time for local young singer/songwriter, performing an hour of mellow acoustic tunes from 3pm.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Monday 12th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Carpark Rendezvous, 7pm to 10pm.

Charters: What the Thunder Said! Spoken word open mic with guest host Si Fox 8pm, free entry

Tuesday 13th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 14th

Live Music

The Beehive, Albert Place: Open Mic every Wednesday from 8pm.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Velvet Acoustic, 7pm to 10pm.

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz, starting at 8pm. Maximum of six per team, £1 per team member.