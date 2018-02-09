What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, club and bars

Flashback Photograph will be rocking the boat at Charters tonight
Friday 9th
Live Music
Blue Bell, Werrington: The Sound Injectors - Female-fronted local 5-piece band, who cover a mix of popular ska, reggae, soul, and pop hits.
Charters: Flashback Photograph (pictured), 10:30pm, free entry.
Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Mark Josef, 8.30pm. Free entry.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: ALL SHOOK UP. 9pm
Clubs/DJ
The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Julian Roberts, 9pm to 1am.
Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm
Disco/Karaoke
The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm
Saturday 10th
Live Music
The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE OVERDUBS. 9pm
The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: CUBANS & COGNAC. 9pm
Burghley Club (downstairs bar): Stealer.
Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: PENTAGON, 8-15 to late. Everyone welcome.
Spanglers Country Music Club: Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street, is hosting a Valentines Party with the fabulous LASS VEGAS. Everyone welcome - £5.50 on the door. More info Jennifer 01733688324 or spanglerscountry.weebly.com
Peterborough Conservative Club: Mikki Jons, 8.30pm. Free entry,
Clubs/DJ
The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.
Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen, bringing you a selection of hits from the 70s to the present day, accompanied by videos on the large screen. Free entry 9pm - late.
Charters: What the Funk with DJ Jo G & Special Guest ,9pm – free entry.
Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm
Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free
Disco/Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm
Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free
Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free
Sunday 11th
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Matthew Bankhurst, 3pm to 6pm.
Charters: Jimmy Doherty 3pm, free entry – family friendly.
Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: THRILLBILLIES. Line Dancing, pay on the door, all welcome.
The Frothblowers, Werrington: Meg McPartlin - First time for local young singer/songwriter, performing an hour of mellow acoustic tunes from 3pm.
Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm
Monday 12th
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Carpark Rendezvous, 7pm to 10pm.
Charters: What the Thunder Said! Spoken word open mic with guest host Si Fox 8pm, free entry
Tuesday 13th
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.
Quizzes
Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,
Wednesday 14th
Live Music
The Beehive, Albert Place: Open Mic every Wednesday from 8pm.
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Velvet Acoustic, 7pm to 10pm.
Quizzes
Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.
The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz, starting at 8pm. Maximum of six per team, £1 per team member.