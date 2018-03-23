What’s on in Peterborough’s pub, clubs and bar this week

The Overdubs
You can catch local covers band The Overdubs at The Ploughman in Werrington tomorrow (Saturday).

Friday 23rd

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: KICK BACK. 9pm

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Ryan, 8.30pm. Free entry.

Charters: Walkway 10:30pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 24th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE 707. 9pm.

Charters: Heavy Crates with Otis & Pat 9pm.

The Ploughman, Werrington: THE OVERDUBS (pictured) 9pm.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: THRILLBILLIES, 8.15 till late. Everyone welcome.

SPANGLER’S CMC: Charity night for Alzheimer’s with the fabulous Phil and Ken, 7.30-11.30pm. All kinds of dancing, £6 on the door. All profits go to the charity. More info Jennifer 01733688324.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Trevanion, 8.30pm. Free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: SolGarden Sessions with Platinum London Radio and guest DJs.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 25th

Live Music

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: RICHARD KEELING, Ballroom and Sequence dancing. 7-30 till 10-30pm. Everyone welcome.

Charters: True Colours acoustic duo 3pm

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karsoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 26th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Tuesday 27th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 28th

Live Music

The Beehive: Open mic every Wednesday from 8pm.

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.