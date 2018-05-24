What’s on in Peterborough’s Clubs and bars

Top local covers band Children of the Revolution will be rocking the SolGarden at The Solstice’s Live Music Sessions tomorrow (Friday).

THURSDAY

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Met Lounge: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 25th

Live Music

The Solstice: LIVE! Music sessions return with ‘Children of the Revolution’ (PICTURED) in the SolGarden. It’s free entry before 10.30pm too and the music continues after the band’s performance with resident DJs entertaining you until the early hours inside and out . Children of the Revolution are a fantastic covers band with an ever increasing fan base and expanding popularity. Their repertoire is filled with music ranging from the rock ‘n’ roll of the 1960s to present day indie, soul and rock. Now in their 12th year together, the band have a very busy 2018 ahead of them - in 2017 the band played over 130 gigs. The Solstice has Commerical Dance & Essential R&B with DJ Jake Roscoe Baines while Harry’s has Party Anthems with DJ Kizzy & guests. Free before 10.30pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Brewery Tap: Tallawah live with DJ Eddie Nash from 9pm – free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Dale Diamond from 8.30pm. Free entry. Beer Fest. All welcome.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: STEALER. 9pm, playing Rock and Blues covers.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Event

The Ostrich, North Street: Battle Lines sees Spike (Brutal Tattoo Club, Peterborough) Vs Adi (Earl’s Tattoo, Stamford). Awesome grub from Resist! Vegan Kitchen and after party provided by the brilliant The Deadites! Tickets now on sale or £5 on the door!

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 26th

Live Music

Prince Of Wales Feathers, Castor: True British Mayhem.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: OFF THE RECORD, 8-15 till late. Guests welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Marrakesh Express from 8.30pm. Free entry. Beer Fest. All welcome.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: BLACK STAR REVOLUTION. 9pm playing covers by all the classic British bands and artists, including Beatles, Bowie, XTC.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: The Get Down with DJ Eddie Nash 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Charters: Heavy Crates with DJs Otis & Pat Unwin 9pm – free entry.

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 27th

Live Music

The Beehive: Live music with Matty Haynes from 8:30pm.

Charters: Summer Sundays are back with the one & only Austin Gold 3pm – free entry, family friendly.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: DANIEL WATT, Ballroom and Sequence Dancing from 7.30 to 10.30pm. Guests welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: The Nuggets from 12.30pm. Free entry. Plus BBQ & Beer Fest. All welcome.

Smiths of Bourne: Pennyless at Smiths beer fest, 2pm-5pm.

Ivy Leaf Club, Whittlesey: Whittlesey Concert Band Spring Concert at 4pm. Tickets- £5 on the door.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: It’s the 12hr Bank Holiday Sunday party with special guest DJs Illyus & Barrientos plus two other rooms open all evening. The party begins from 4pm until 4am with 7 DJ’s in the SolGarden playing throughout the day & evening. SolGarden has House Music With DJs Illyus & Barrientos, Alessandro Vacca, Zoe Roberts, The Roscoe Brothers & guests. The Solstice has Karaoke, Commercial Chart, Dance & Anthems with DJ Robbie H while in Harry’s DJ Teekay takes control bringing the best urban vibe around.

Brewery Tap: The Soft Tone Needles with Motown DJs Julian & Glen 8pm – free entry.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 28th

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: Paul Roberts Swingers (Jazz) from 12.15pm. Free entry. Beer Fest. All welcome.

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 29th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Beehive: Poker Night from 8pm with £5 buy in.

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Wednesday 30th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.