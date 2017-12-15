What’s on in Peterborough pubs, clubs and bars this week

It is Old Skool v New Skool as the festive season kicks off at the Urban Classics events at The Solstice tonight.

Resident Djs will be playing all the finest R&B and Urban Flavas all night long.

The proceedings get under way at 10pm with Supa-T, T-Rex, DJ B.D.S and DJ Firestarr.

It’s free entry until 11pm.

On Saturday, SolGarden Terrace Sessions sees Platinum London Radio doing another live broadcast in the SolGarden.

Not only will Platinum Radio London be in the building doing a live Broadcast but alongside resident DJ Alessandro Vacca will be two guest

DJs from Platinum Radio London – Marc Dicks and DJ Dodds.

Free entry before 11pm.

Friday 15th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: JINX’D. 9pm

Blue Bell, Werrington: live music every Friday.

The Yard of Ale: Frankly My Dear.

Charters: Rocket 57. Rock ‘n’ Roll with Rocket 57 from 10.30pm – free entry.

The Angel Inn, Yarwell: Christmas Carols with Yarwell & Nassington Britannia Brass Band. 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Marrakesh Express, 7.45pm. It is £7 entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Electronic, 9pm-1am.

Solstice: Urban Classics with DJs Supa-T, DJ BDS, T-Rex & DJ Firestarr.

Brewery Tap: Thank Funk it’s Friday . Resident DJ Eddie Nash bringing you hits from back in the days of Shanghai Sams, L’Aristos & Canters, 9pm -2am, free entry.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Saturday 16th

Live Music

Prince of Wales feathers: Children of the Revolution.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE JUNK PUPPETS. 9pm (80s’ Tribute Band).

The Black Bull, Whittlesey: Stealer.

Charters: Groove Cartell. Funk & soul masters Groove Cartell will get the boat moving 10:30pm – free entry.

The Angel Inn, Yarwell: Lexie Green & The Indigo Blue. 9.00pm (PICTURED) .

Peterborough Conservative Club: Tony G, 8.30pm. Guests £2.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove. Resident DJ Rick Allen will be playing a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen.

Solstice, Northminster: SolGarden Terrace Sessions with Platinum London Radio doing a live Broadcast plus guest DJs Marc Dicks & DJ Dodds.

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 17th

Live Music

Charters: Acousticats. Take a break from Christmas shopping and join us for an afternoon of acoustic hits from the Acousticats AKA Liz ‘n’ Joe 3pm free entry. Family friendly.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Savoy Jazz 12.15pm. Guests £2.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm.

The Angel Inn, Yarwell: Quiz. 9pm.

Tuesday 19th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Wednesday 20th

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: FREE silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.