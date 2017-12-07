What’s on in and around Peterborough, 7-13 December

Daily listings for live music, DJs, entertainment, activities, and events in and around Peterborough this week:

Thursday 7th:

The Lightbox

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Holly Jean, 8-11pm.

DJ/Karaoke

The Brewery Tap: Party Night - Disco & Karaoke with resident DJ Rick Allen 9pm – 1 am free entry

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 8th:

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Dale Andrews, 8.30pm. Free entry.

Charters: Children of the Revolution will be onboard to entertain you with a great repertoire of popular hits from across the decades from 10.30pm, free entry.

Clubs/DJ

Lightbox, Bridge Street: Electronic, 9pm to 1pm - read more.

The Solstice: Kiss FM’s Steve Smart.

Brewery Tap: Thank Funk it’s Friday 9pm -2am. Resident DJ Eddie Nash bringing you hits from back in the days of Shanghai Sams, L’Aristos & Canters, check out our great drinks deals behind the bar – 9pm -2am, free entry.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 9th:

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: Hi Definition, 8.30pm. Guests £2.

The Elmtree, Dogsthorpe: Tru British Mayhem, 9.15pm until late.

The Prince of Wales Feathers,Castor: Filthy Contact.

Indoor Bowls Club, Burton St: SPANGLER’S Christmas Party with the fabulous THRILLBILLIES. Bring your own party food, all kinds of dancing, cheap bar, large dance floor, big car park, everyone welcome, 7.30-11.30. £5.50 on the door, more info Jennifer 01733688324 or spanglerscountry.weebly.com.

Peterborough Regional College: Social Dance Night featuring the Mighty Wurlitzer and an electronic organ, played by Nicholas Martin. The evening starts at 7.30pm, (doors open at 7.00pm) and goes on until 10.30pm. Admission is just £5. Contact Paul on 01733 844497.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Charters: What The Funk! DJ Otis Roberts will be on the decks with special guest Asif. Playing the finest in funk, jazz, soul, disco grooves and beyond…… 9pm – 1am free entry.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of danceable hits from the 70s – the present day, accompanied by videos on the large screen, Free entry 9pm – 2am.

Brewery Tap (Tap Room): SLAM at the Attic & Shock were two rave nights which sent tremors across East Anglia and beyond in the early 90s and now its back. 10pm – 2am , £4 entry.

Solstice, Northminster: NISH presents Shades of Rhythm & Ratpack.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free.

Concert

Peterborough Cathedral: The Military Wives Home for Christmas Cathedral Tour . Tickets: £27.50 online via Ticketmaster, or from Peterborough Information Centre, Bridge Street, Peterborough on 01733 452336.

Sunday 10th:

Live Music

Mama Liz’s. Stamford: Pennyless, 4pm-6pm .

Charters: Sunday Sessions presents Division Duo. An afternoon of live entertainment, 3pm. Family friendly – free entry.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 11th

Live Music

Charters: What the Thunder Said! Spoken Word Open Mic with Guest Host Ron Graves 8pm – late, free entry.

Tuesday 12:

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 13th:

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.