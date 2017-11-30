What’s on at Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

Thursday 30th

Thursday 30th

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

BRewery Tap: Thursday Party Night Disco & Karaoke with Resident DJ Rick Allen 9pm – 1am free entry.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: The Rainmen from 8pm to 11pm.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team.

Angel Inn, Yarwell: Music Quiz. 9pm

Friday 1st

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Charters: The Persuaders will be rocking the boat from 10.30pm, free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: SUBWAY 77. 9pm

Peterborough Conservative Club: Tea Dance with Eric Cloud 3.30pm £3.50 followed at 8.30pm Lenny and Emma. Free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: The Gangsters, who took their name from The Specials track, keep the tradition of black and white alive. FREE ENTRY before 11pm too and the music continues with the band’s performance and resident DJs entertaining you until the early hours inside and out in the SolGarden!

Brewery Tap: Thank Funk it’s Friday 9pm -2am Resident DJ Eddie Nash bringing you hits from back in the days of Shanghai Sam’s, L’Aristos & Canters, 9pm -2am, free entry.

Saturday 2nd

Live Music

Charters: The Lazoons - a three piece covers band bringing you their unique spin on classic songs from the 50s to the present day.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: DIRTY RUMOUR. 9pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: The Business 8.30pm. Guests £2.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: THE INTRUDERS, rock ‘n’ roll legends 8-15 TILL LATE. Everyone welcome

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: SolGarden Terrace Sessions features Low Steppa (PICTURED), one the most in-demand dance DJs on the circuit for his debut appearance alongside resident DJs Phil Drummond, Alex Vacca and Steve Andrews. House music’s new prodigy has received huge support from Radio 1 DJs MistaJam, Target, Cameo & B Traits as well as Pete Tong, Gordon City & Shadow Child.

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of danceable hits from the 70s – the present day, accompanied by videos on the large screen, Free entry 9pm – 2am.

Disco/Karaoke

The Angel Inn, Yarwell: Karaoke. 9pm. .

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free.

Sunday 3rd

Live Music

Charters: Palmy Uke Band - Enjoy an afternoon of renditions from the 50s to the present day, country to pop – in fact, any song that sounds good on the uke.

Brewery Tap: Oakham Mic Night.The area’s finest open mic night, 6pm – late, complimentary drinks voucher for all performers free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Texas Gun 12.30pm. Free Entry.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: ROBERT DAVIES, Ballroom and Sequence. 7-30 till 10-30pm. Everyone welcome.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm.

The Angel Inn, Yarwell: Pub quiz, 9pm .

Monday 4th

Live Music

Charters: Charters Final Open Mic Night 8pm – free entry, complimentary drinks voucher for all performers.

Tuesday 5th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Wednesday 6th

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.