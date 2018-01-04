West End hit returns to The Broadway - and more may follow if it is a success

A long-running West End hit is to return to Peterborough this year as one of the country’s leading theatre groups rekindles its love affair with the city.

Bill Kenwright Ltd - which has staged more than a dozen big time shows in two previous winter seasons at The Broadway - is bringing Willy Russell’s Blood Brothers. The national tour of the stirring musical will be stopping off in the city from April 23 to 28 after a deal was signed with BKL on Friday afternoon.

Lyn Paul in Blood Brothers

Steve Potts, BKL’s Executive Director, who had previously questioned whether he could work with the new regime at the theatre, said he was “very much looking forward to being back in Peterborough with a show”.

The man responsible for the winter season in 2013/14 and 2015/16, which featured the likes of Chicago, Evita, The Sound of Music and, of course, Blood Brothers, said: “I very much hope to be able to bring more shows to the Broadway, which has always been the desire following the two terrific seasons hosted and presented by BKL.

“To the best of my knowledge there are still technical limitations as to which shows can play The Broadway due to a lack of theatre infrastructure – which BKL temporarily installed when it played its seasons – but by programming Blood Brothers we’ll learn more about the new operation and operators.

“And as time goes by, depending on the leaseholder’s ambitions, if their venture is successful I’d expect they will want to build on that success by running the theatre such that it is able to receive shows on the touring circuit, in the way all other theatres are.”

Mark Ringer, Managing Director of The Broadway (Peterborough) said: “This is the latest show with a West End pedigree which we are bringing to Peterborough. It demonstrates the commitment we made when we were tasked by the new lease holders, the Dawe Charitable Trust,(which only took possession of the theatre in September) to make this a community asset which would host productions, concerts and events of international renown, to suit everyone’s tastes.

“We currently have bookings up to November 2019, and look forward to bringing quality productions to The Broadway for many years to come.”

Former New Seekers’ star Lyn Paul is set to reprise the role of Mrs Johnston, which she played in the city two years ago.

For tickets, contact the Box Office on 01733 306071 (9am to 5pm), or in person at 46 Broadway, Peterborough PE1 1RT (both these methods with no booking fees), or go online to www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebroadway