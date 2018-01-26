Search

Watch the birdie....

Big Bird Weekend
Join the RSPB’s national Big Garden Birdwatch campaign and find out how nature can find its place at Sacrewell Farm near Peterborough this weekend .

Tomorrow and Sunday (January 27 and 28) from 10am to 3pm you can get stuck in by making your very own bird feeders, creating a secret wildlife hide, or get guided walks exploring the wildlife.

If you start to get tired then you can go bird watching, or even grab a chair in the bird cafe where you can enjoy a hot drink and a range of light snacks.

