Watch the birdie....

Join the RSPB’s national Big Garden Birdwatch campaign and find out how nature can find its place at Sacrewell Farm near Peterborough this weekend .

Tomorrow and Sunday (January 27 and 28) from 10am to 3pm you can get stuck in by making your very own bird feeders, creating a secret wildlife hide, or get guided walks exploring the wildlife.

If you start to get tired then you can go bird watching, or even grab a chair in the bird cafe where you can enjoy a hot drink and a range of light snacks.

