VIDEO: New £1.3m Springfields Adventure Land is right up Corrie star's street

Gold diggers and digging up dirt...it could be another day on the cobbles of Coronation Street.

But soap star Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, was in town to officially open the new £1.3m Adventure Land at Springfields Outlet in Spalding.

And two of the many highlights struck home.

Goldie’s Gold Mine has children panning for gold and the UK’s largest JCB Young Drivers Zone puts kids in charge of mini-diggers.

The Corrie favourite laughed: "Yes, I think certain characters would be really at home here."

A weekend of family friendly activities and entertainment helped to kickstart the opening celebrations as hundred of families packed the shopping outlet's family fun day out attraction.

The JCB Young Drivers Zone also includes a huge slide and scaffold-themed climbing frame.

Other highlights include Springy’s Beach - a sand play area and rock pool water stream, all covered by a huge canopy, so children will be able to have fun whatever the weather.

Crazy golf lovers can get putting at Dino Golf, with dinosaurs peering around every corner, then pan for gold at Goldie’s Gold Mine.

You can ride the miniature railway, aptly named Springy’s Railroad, through the woodland, or the take the over-ground Adventure Land Express train through the scenic, award-winning Festival Gardens.

Families can also walk through the trees at the new Tree Top Village, that has seven wooden towers and a massive suspended net.

There is also the Springy’ Diner which will be positioned within the new leisure development, offering delicious American burgers, fries and shakes plus a great range of gelato ice-cream.

Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon opening the new 1.3m Adventure Land at Springfields Outlet in Spalding

Springy’s Diner also has three party rooms for hire for any occasion on the first floor

Samia, a 35-year-old mum of two, married to French born Dancing On Ice pro skater, Sylvain Longchambon, 37, said she would love to return with their son Yves, two and her daughter Freya, eight.

She spoke of their balancing act, juggling hectic media careers and being parents.

"I've been doing Coronation Street now for 18 years. Being a mum, it's a lot of juggling. Me and my husband balance it quite well. With both our jobs it can be tricky at times but it's rewarding and I do still get quite a lot of time at home with the kids and I get to go home every night to them. I'm never working away. Really it's not too bad," said Samia, who lives in Cheshire.

"I go to a lot of children's play areas but we've not got anything like this where we live.

"It would be lovely to come back here and bring the kids. It's not local to me but if we are passing I will definitely bring them here. It's the perfect day out and I'd be here all the time if I lived closer."

Adventure Land now open at Springfields shopping outlet

Ian Sanderson, head of Springfields, said: "It's a result of three years of planning.It's taken three years to plan; over six months to build and it's cost £1.3 million. So it's a large investment and it's a huge attraction for the whole region.

"We expect it to attract 100,000 to 200,000 people

"What the whole development is about is really making a different place and something truly special so, in addition to a good range of shops, what we've put on is ultimately a great fun place for children.

Hatter girl! Soap star Samia Longchambon sports a hard hat after also opening the venue's JCB Your Drivers Zone

Springfields Adventure Land with fun for all the family

Tree Top Village has wooden towers and a massive suspended net