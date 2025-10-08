Victoria Beckham is a new docu-series coming to Netflix this week 👀📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Beckham is getting her own Netflix documentary.

The former Spice Girl is the subject of the three-part series.

But when exactly will it be out?

Netflix is giving viewers a front row seat as Victoria Beckham prepares for the fashion show “of her life”. The former Spice Girl turned designer will be the subject of a three-part docu-series this week.

Following on from the streaming giant’s hit show about her husband, it is time for Posh to be the main focus. It is from the award-winning makers of 2023’s Beckham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what can you expect from the documentary? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Victoria Beckham out on Netflix?

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 | Getty Images

The docu-series is set to arrive on streaming in just a matter of hours. The full three episode show is set to be available to watch on Thursday (October 9).

Netflix will be releasing all of the episodes at once, so viewers won’t face any surprise waits between them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is Victoria Beckham out on Netflix?

The full docu-series will arrive on the same day around the globe. It is set to land on October 9, as previously mentioned.

All three episodes are due to be available to watch from 8am British time on Thursday. It will be released at 9am CEST for those in Europe.

For viewers in America, Victoria Beckham will be available from 3am ET/ 12am PT.

What to expect from Victoria Beckham?

Netflix is not giving much away about the documentary. However, the brief preview teases: “A three-part documentary series gives all of us a front row seat as Victoria prepares for the fashion show of her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the teenager who restyled her school uniform, to the Spice Girl who fought to be accepted by a notoriously demanding fashion industry, Victoria Beckham is the story of resilience, reinvention and self-discovery.”

It is from the makers of the award-winning BECKHAM and the award-winning director of Michelle Obama’s Becoming.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

Surprisingly cheap way to stream Sky Atlantic, Netflix and more (aff) £ 22.00 Sky TV Buy now Buy now Sky’s latest TV deals are more affordable than you might expect – with the best value arguably being the Ultimate TV package. For just £22/month, you get Netflix, Discovery+, Sky Atlantic and over 35 extra channels including Sky Max, Sky Witness, Sky Documentaries and more. There are no upfront fees, and it’s a 24-month contract. If you’re after the basics, Essential TV starts from £15/month with Netflix and Sky Atlantic included, while sports fans can add Sky Sports for £35/month. All three plans offer strong value for new Sky customers.