A Venetian Masquerade Ball will raise money for the chosen charities of Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox.

The ball takes place tomorrow (Saturday, January 27) from 7pm at The Fleet in Fleet Way, Fletton.

Tickets are £35 and include a three course Italian meal, disco and raffle.

Call 01733 452319 for tickets or email mayor@peterborough.gov.uk.