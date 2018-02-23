Use your loaf.... try bread making at Sacrewell Farm

There’s nothing quite like a slice of homemade bread, still so warm from the oven that the butter melts onto it straight from the knife.

If this isn’t enough to make your mouth water, pop along to the Real Bread Weekend where you can celebrate all the elements of this day-to-day delight on Saturday and Sunday at sacrewell Farm.

Learn how grain becomes flour in the 18th-century watermill and bake your own real bread roll in the Victorian bakery.

As part of this weekend there will be a Bread for Beginners workshop led by expert Sue Hudson.

For more go to www.sacrewell.org.uk