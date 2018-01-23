Trump play comes to Peterborough

An absurdist satire play that promises to immerse audience members into the world of the current U.S president Donald Trump is coming to The Broadway

‘Trumpagedon’ created by Simon Jay, is coming to The Broadway theatre in Peterborough on Febuary 1 as part of the play’s spring 2018 tour.

The critcally accliamed play, that heavily involves audience participation, first debuted in 2016.

Tickets are on sale now, priced £15.00 each (£13.00 for concessions) plus booking fee, via www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebroadway, or can be bought with no booking fee via The Broadway Box Office from 9.00am to 5.00pm daily on 01733 306071, or in person at 46 Broadway, Peterborough PE1 1RT.