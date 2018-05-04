Trucking extravaganza to roll into Peterborough this Bank Holiday weekend

TRUCKFEST makes its annual appearance at the East of England Arena and Event Centre on Sunday and Monday, and this year there will be more trucks, more celebrities and more entertainment!

The Hugely Popular Ice Road Trucker star Todd Dewey will be greeting fans all weekend, after a successful hosting appearance last year at Truckfest, Todd will be in the main arena as your host so be

prepared for some fun and frolics again.

The hugely popular Monster Trucks Swamp Thing and Slingshot will be in battle in the main arena with lots of stunts and car crushing which is always a popular attraction with the kids and the big kids too, it

wouldn’t be Truckfest without Monster Trucks.

James Dylan has performed stunts all over the world and accumulated FIVE World Records on the way, He has got together a team of the most talented riders that will amaze you with their unbelievable skills.

Over the weekend the famous light parade will light up in the main arena for weekend guests along with a fabulous firework display and live entertainment in the brand-new Plaza with a large bar area, seating, games area and a live stage with top live music and entertainment, with children’s characters Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol, Princess Poppy and Branch from Trolls and Darth Vader, Chewbacca and a Storm Trooper from Star Wars will be appearing throughout the weekend.

This year at Truckfest Peterborough will be the massively popular huge machines from the movie Transformers and for Dr. Who fans Dalecks will be appearing all weekend.

Another first to Truckfest Peterborough 2018 and flying half way around the World from the Outback of Australia, are tough television truckers Steve and Yogi.

To book your tickets or to find out more log on to www.truckfest.co.uk