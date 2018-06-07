Top 10 things to do in and around Peterborough this week

Watch teams of 10 paddle a 30-foot long dragon boat with a drummer at the front beating time as they race over a 200m course when the Dragon Boat Festival takes over Peterborough Rowling Lake on Saturday.

Gable Events has joined with Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice to bring you the 20th Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival, with racing starting at 10am and a Lancaster and Spitfire Battle of Britain Flypast at around 11.50am.

Society of Peterborough Model Engineers

dragonboatfestivals.co.uk

Sawtry Carnival

Sawtry Village Academy. June 9, from 12pm to 5pm

Around 3,000 people are expected to enjoy more than 90 stalls and attractions booked, ranging from crafts, gifts, games and tombolas. There will also be ‘Bumper Carz’ , bungee trampolines, Aqua rollers for the kids, plus a great selection of food and drink.

Sat nav PE28 5TQ

Magic of Motown Under The Stars

Burghley House, June 9

Prepare yourself for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive outdoor concert experience. The timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more, are sensationally recreated.

livepromotionsconcerts.co.uk

Werrington Local History Group

Werrington Village Centre, tonight (7.30pm)

The speaker will be John Dewis, who will talk on “What grandmother did in the Great War”, providing a glimpse at the lives of ordinary women performing extraordinary deeds and often unacknowledged heroism, in their workplace and community. All welcome. Visitors £2.50 at the door.

Werringtonlhg.wordpress.com

Swan Lake (live screening)

Showcase Cinema, June 12

Immerse yourself in world famous ballet when the performance from London’s Royal Opera House is shown on the big screen.

www.showcasecinemas.co.uk

An Audience With Barry Fry and Ron Atkinson

Key Theatre, June 14

Come and join the lads for what can only be described as a football fans’ great night out. Hear the stories about the dressing room fights, funny anecdotes about team selection and training, everything you would want to know about what goes on behind the scenes of a football club.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Bill Bailey

East of England Arena, June 9

With musical virtuosity, surreal tangents and trademark intelligence, Bill tackles politics, philosophy and the pursuit of happiness.

eastofenglandarena.com

Open Farm

Park Farm, Thorney, June 9/ 10

A free event, put on by farmers and volunteers with money raised put back into the event and or donated to charity. Entertain-ment includes farm safaris and Peterborough Society of Model Engineers’ portable track giving train rides.

parkfarmthorney.co.uk

Concert

St John’s Church, June 9

Soprano Gabriella Pineda Rodrigues will be singing, accompanied by pianist Kate Wishart.

Tel 07724549479

Spring Has Sprung

The Broadway, June 14 to 16

Peterborough Revellers return to the stage with Spring Has Sprung. MC Clive Read will lead the cast in a variety of songs and dances, sketches and comedy items. Tickets, which include fish and chips brought to your table during the interval, cost £12.50.

Tickets 01733 306071.