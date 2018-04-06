Thought provoking double bill heading to Hampton theatre this weekend

U ROCK Theatre and National Theatre Connections presents a double bill at The Undercroft in Serpentine Green in Hampton, this week.

Both shows are examining themes that are affecting young people today, and both productions are made up of local young talent from across Peterborough.

Dungeness by Chris Thompson

“What I want is to look at myself in the mirror and maybe one day, just one out of seven, for me to look in the mirror and like what I see. To look at myself and say “today I’m enough.”

You’re in a town centre, not far from Dungeness beach, a semi-independent home for young people. It’s a large house that has been converted for communal living. It’s a strange mix between attempted homeliness and doctor’s waiting room.

Want by Barney Norris

Ross wants Jenny, but Jenny wants adventure. Heather wants Claire to get better and Claire wants a normal life. Gabby wants to go to university but worries about her brother. Mark and Chris just want something to do.

WANT tells the stories of a constellation of young people through a series of charged, longing exchanges. A cycle of characters try to decide what kind of life is waiting for them.

Tickets from www.easternangles.co.uk